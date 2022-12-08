Man armed with knife entered Inverness police station and told staff he ‘wanted to hurt people’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man armed with knife entered Inverness police station and told staff he ‘wanted to hurt people’

By Jenni Gee
December 8, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: December 8, 2022, 5:34 pm
David Dunn entered Burnett Road Police Station carrying a knife. Image DC Thomson / Sandy McCook
David Dunn entered Burnett Road Police Station carrying a knife. Image DC Thomson / Sandy McCook

A man who entered a police station with a knife saying he wanted to hurt people has been jailed for 16 months.

David Dunn, 53, walked into the reception area of Burnett Road Police Station in Inverness and announced that he was carrying a knife.

When officers seized the weapon he told them he was “angry” and “wanted to hurt people”.

Dunn appeared from custody at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of possessing a bladed or sharply pointed article in a public place.

Fiscal depute Pauline Gair said the incident took place on the morning of April 13 this year.

“He stated to reception staff that he was in possession of a knife,” she told the court.

Officers were called and immediately detained and searched Dunn, recovering a black-handled knife in the process.

Armed man ‘wanted to hurt people’

“The accused stated he was angry and wanted to hurt people,” Mrs Gair added.

Solicitor Patrick O’Dea, for Dunn, said his client had been living in a Salvation Army hostel in the run-up to the incident and was “dissatisfied with life” and angry.

He said: “This is not the first time he has had a knife in a public place. While he does not appear to be overly motivated when he is saying he wants to hurt someone that is still his position.”

Mr O’Dea added that his client had taken a somewhat sensible course of action when these feelings had come to the fore, saying: “He did have the presence of mind to go to the police station when he was feeling this way.”

Mr O’Dea told Sheriff Sara Matheson that his client had not pled guilty at the earliest opportunity because he wanted to be kept in custody “for as long as possible”.

He added: “He recognises that he is having these feelings and he does not want to act on these feelings.”

Recognising that this was the sixth conviction for similar matters Sheriff Matheson told Dunn that she saw no alternative to a custodial sentence and jailed him for 16 months, backdating the sentence to April 14.

She also granted a motion for the forfeiture of the knife.

