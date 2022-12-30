High-risk sex offender caught with internet-enabled television bought with benefit payment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Crime & Courts

High-risk sex offender caught with internet-enabled television bought with benefit payment

By David Love
December 30, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: December 30, 2022, 4:22 pm
Jason Davidson, 24, of Waterloo Place in Inverness
Jason Davidson, 24, of Waterloo Place in Inverness

A high-risk sex offender who preyed on underage girls broke his court order when he bought an internet-enabled television using a benefit payment.

Jason Davidson was caught out when police turned up at his home unannounced and discovered the smart TV in the property at Waterloo Place, Inverness.

The 24-year-old was visited on June 16 2021 to check that he was complying with the conditions of a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO).

But it was then discovered that Davidson had failed to tell the police that he had a telly which was capable of connecting to the web.

Davidson had used a backdated benefit payment to make the purchase, his defence solicitor advocate Neil Wilson told Inverness Sheriff Court.

‘Maximum risk of re-offending’

The sex offender from Nairn had already served time in a young offenders institution after he was convicted on February 16 2018.

He had previously admitted to defying an earlier court order banning him from contacting underage girls.

Police successfully applied for a prohibition order on Davidson in February 2016 because there was a risk that he would inflict sexual harm.

Davidson pled guilty to sending sexual messages to four girls aged between 12 and 15 and visiting two of them, between September 17 2015 and May 1 2016 – both before and after the ban was imposed.

He had invited two of his victims to perform sex acts on him and offered to send indecent images of himself, but both of them refused his advances.

Davidson, aged 19 at the time, was sent to a young offender’s institution for 27 months after social workers assessed him as at maximum risk of re-offending.

Sentenced to unpaid work

At the time, Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood imposed a SOPO to restrict Davidson’s access to young girls and the internet for five years.

He was also placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years and told that he would be supervised by social workers for three years upon his release from custody.

Sheriff Fleetwood warned Davidson that if he breached any of the court orders, “it will inevitably result in you being returned to the young offender’s institution for a significant period”.

But after Davidson appeared in the dock and admitted breaching his SOPO by failing to notify the police about the smart TV, Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald ordered him to carry out 40 hours of unpaid work.

For all the latest court cases in Inverness as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Crime & Courts

Jason Davidson, 24, of Waterloo Place in Inverness
Drunk woman threw mop at barmaid who refused to serve her and told police…
Jason Davidson, 24, of Waterloo Place in Inverness
Warning that additional trial courts will be 'utterly pointless' without lawyers to cover them
Jason Davidson, 24, of Waterloo Place in Inverness
Weekend court roll – a 'foolish' family man and a disgraced prosecutor
Jason Davidson, 24, of Waterloo Place in Inverness
10 of the best crime podcasts you might have missed in 2022
Jason Davidson, 24, of Waterloo Place in Inverness
Aberlour Games spectator spent night in police cell after shouting and swearing at officers
Jason Davidson, 24, of Waterloo Place in Inverness
Angry boyfriend broke into mum's flat to accuse her of cheating in front of…
Jason Davidson, 24, of Waterloo Place in Inverness
Murder trial date set for north-east man accused of shooting disabled wife in the…
Jason Davidson, 24, of Waterloo Place in Inverness
Noisy neighbour tried to kick down door of man who complained while police were…
Jason Davidson, 24, of Waterloo Place in Inverness
Disgraced former prosecutor given two-year ban from practising law by legal watchdog
Jason Davidson, 24, of Waterloo Place in Inverness
Convicted kidnapper jailed after kicking victim unconscious in Aberdeen

Most Read

1
Jason Davidson, 24, of Waterloo Place in Inverness
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Jason Davidson, 24, of Waterloo Place in Inverness
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Jason Davidson, 24, of Waterloo Place in Inverness
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Jason Davidson, 24, of Waterloo Place in Inverness
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
Jason Davidson, 24, of Waterloo Place in Inverness
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Jason Davidson, 24, of Waterloo Place in Inverness
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Jason Davidson, 24, of Waterloo Place in Inverness
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Jason Davidson, 24, of Waterloo Place in Inverness
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Jason Davidson, 24, of Waterloo Place in Inverness
Campaign group outraged by supertrawler's presence off Lewis
Jason Davidson, 24, of Waterloo Place in Inverness
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Jason Davidson, 24, of Waterloo Place in Inverness
New Year Honours: Former NSTA boss Andy Samuel awarded CBE
A monument to Moray: Yvonne Findlay's new book is a love letter to Lossiemouth's…
Jason Davidson, 24, of Waterloo Place in Inverness
Extinction Rebellion announces ‘temporary shift’ away from disruption
Jason Davidson, 24, of Waterloo Place in Inverness
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
Jason Davidson, 24, of Waterloo Place in Inverness
Yellow warning for heavy rain in the Highlands issued
Jason Davidson, 24, of Waterloo Place in Inverness
Man charged following three-vehicle New Year's Day crash on A9
Jason Davidson, 24, of Waterloo Place in Inverness
Shinty: Lovat Cup clash between Beauly and Lovat frozen off
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Peterhead: David Robertson talks up Kevin Joshua signing as recruitment continues

Most Commented