Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead FC: Challenges ahead for Blue Toon after difficult 2022

By Jamie Durent
December 30, 2022, 11:45 am
Peterhead's Mikey Hewitt clashes with Stephen Eze of Queen's Park. Image: Duncan Brown
Peterhead's Mikey Hewitt clashes with Stephen Eze of Queen's Park. Image: Duncan Brown

How do you solve a problem like Peterhead?

For years Jim McInally had the answers. Treading the tightrope of a geographically-sparse squad and limited training time, McInally largely had them either contending for the League Two title or staying up in League One.

His departure in November was the culmination of a myriad of factors. A demi-annus horribilis arose from a squad turnover akin of monumental proportions, long-term injuries to key players and some new signings simply not being up to scratch.

It simply did not work but it was not for lack of trying. Time was something McInally was willing to give up if he felt there were gains to be made from a Peterhead perspective.

Eleven years at the helm brought a marked growth in stature for the club. Landmark days were delivered. In the ever-transient world of football, that should not be forgotten in McInally’s absence.

But there are significant challenges ahead for David Robertson, who has approached the job with no shortage of enthusiasm. It would appear a culture shift is due to take place at the Blue Toon and he will be the man to oversee it.

Recruitment will remain difficult

Chris Kisuka joined Peterhead from West of Scotland side Yoker Athletic
Chris Kisuka joined Peterhead from West of Scotland side Yoker Athletic. Image: Duncan Brown

McInally spread his net across Scotland during his time in charge and had to push the boundaries of the map even further this year to bring players in.

Being one of the most northerly clubs in Scotland, it is going to be difficult to get players to come. Unless you are local or need to relocate for work, chances are you are not going to move to Peterhead for a part-time football contract.

The club, for a while, has always had a strong group of central belt-based players who have made the commitment to travel up for games every other week, plus to wherever Peterhead are training at that time.

When the core of those players left in the summer – Simon Ferry, Scott Brown, Gary Fraser and Derek Lyle to name a few – it was going to be a huge ask to replace them all in one go.

The players who have come in have not matched up to their predecessors. Seven of the 24 arrivals either are no longer at the club or have never played for them.

Ola Adeyemo and Chris Kisuka left with limited impact, Jamie Redman and Craig Simpson came in on short-term deals to deal with squad shortages, Jack Newman was recalled by Dundee United and Ramez Hefzalla is nowhere to be seen. Who knows what happens with Loren Venrooy, given he has been unable to play for three months due to a registration issue.

Jack Newman
Jack Newman. Image: SNS

Robertson has ideas of who he wants to bring in and there are gems to be found at local level. Before his injury, Hamish Ritchie proved he was a superb player at this level and he was plucked from Inverurie Locos.

But whether there is a huge pool of players to choose from remains to be seen. Peterhead will be competing with wealthier Highland League clubs and they can offer shorter away days on a weekend; if you are playing part-time, it is easy to see why a trip to play Deveronvale might be preferable than one to Dumfries.

 

In desperate need of a striker

Peterhead striker Russell McLean. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead striker Russell McLean. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

The Blue Toon need a striker. In a bad way. Russell McLean is their only option at the moment and it is unfair to pile a lot of pressure on someone who has just returned from eight months out injured.

The aforementioned duo of Kisuka and Adeyemo did not pan out and since their unavailability become an issue, it has been a revolving door of square pegs in round holes.

Mikey Hewitt, Jordon Brown, Ryan Dow and Conor O’Keefe have all been tried in forward roles but without a recognised striker for much of the season, it is no surprise Peterhead have struggled to score goals.

Robertson’s son Mason was a defender when he had his one season at Balmoor but became a goalscoring forward out in India.

He is currently out in America and it seems unlikely he would be an option any time soon.

Survival is a double-edged sword

David Robertson was unveiled as Peterhead manager yesterday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
David Robertson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Whichever league Peterhead play in next season, you can imagine the squad will look a little bit different to what it does now.

Changes will be afoot, in January and the summer, as Robertson seeks to put his own stamp on the club.

League One in its current guise is an unforgiving environment for any club wanting to undergo a rebuild. More and more full-time teams are dropping down and making it more difficult for part-time opponents to stay above water.

This is not to suggest League Two is a cake-walk. Ambitious teams joining the SPFL find this as a good starting point to springboard their own ambitions.

You also have the issue of trying to sell relegation as a step in the right direction, to a fanbase who are already desperate for positives.

But the playing field would at least be a little more level for Peterhead in League Two, which will be entirely part-time. They can shape a squad, a style of play and start afresh with a push for promotion.

Look at Brechin City as an example. They had a torrid time in their last few years as an SPFL club but have rebuilt into a very strong Highland League side, ready to make a return.

In the short-term it would hurt to drop down a division but in the long-term, it could be the making of this new Peterhead.

Most Commented