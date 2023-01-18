‘Someone dies tonight’: Man in court after sending threatening texts to ex-partner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Someone dies tonight’: Man in court after sending threatening texts to ex-partner

By David Love
January 18, 2023, 11:45 am
Christopher Matthew admitted sending a threatening text message to his ex-partner when the case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Christopher Matthew admitted sending a threatening text message to his ex-partner when the case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A man told his ex “someone dies tonight”, then sent her a picture of himself holding a baseball bat.

Christopher Matthew sent the threatening message to his former partner despite being banned under bail conditions from contacting her.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told the messages, sent on September 22 2021, started out amicable but also said:  “Now I will go on the kill.”

The woman – who ended her five-year relationship with Matthew in 2019 – became so concerned that he would drive to her home and harm her that she reported him to police as a drink-driver.

Threatening behaviour

Matthew, 32, admitted three charges of threatening or abusive behaviour towards police and his former partner as well as refusing to reveal to police who was driving his car and a breach of bail at Inverness Sheriff Court in relation to the incident.

Sheriff Sara Matheson was told that police located Matthew in his home “heavily intoxicated, aggressive, manic, shouting and screaming”.

Matthew was arrested but continued to hurl abuse and insults at police and was banging his head on the cage door of the police vehicle on the journey to Elgin Police Station.

The court was also told that on October 29 2021 Matthew was taken to Dr Gray’s hospital in Elgin with a head wound. He became aggressive and after being treated ripped a bandage off saying he  “would rather go to the cells”.

Matthew then resumed swearing and uttering vile obscenities at the police.

Man spat blood in policeman’s eye

He spat blood twice at one officer who was trying to help him, once catching him in the eye.

He admitted further charges of assault and threatening behaviour.

Defence solicitor Grant Daglish said: “Alcohol was clearly a factor in these offences but this has been a wake-up call for him.

“The offences are abhorrent but he has not come to the attention of the police since.

“Alcohol is no longer an issue for him.”

Sheriff Matheson agreed with Mr Daglish that there was an alternative to a custodial sentence.

“You will never be closer to going to jail than you are right now,” she said. “But I will impose a community payback order.”

She instructed Matthew, of Glenmore Place, Forres, to carry out the maximum 300 hours of unpaid community work and imposed a three-year non-harassment order to protect his former partner.

