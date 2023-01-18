The costliest home repairs to avoid in a cost-of-living crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The costliest home repairs to avoid in a cost-of-living crisis

By Jacqueline Wake Young
January 18, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: January 18, 2023, 12:42 pm
Peeling paint due to excess moisture is the second costliest house repair. It could cost between £2,200 and £3,200 to fully repaint a damaged house. Image: Shutterstock
Peeling paint due to excess moisture is the second costliest house repair. It could cost between £2,200 and £3,200 to fully repaint a damaged house. Image: Shutterstock

UK homeowners forked out an average of £2,864 on home maintenance in 2022 – 5.8% higher than the year before – piling on the huge financial pressure in the throes of a bill crisis.

Poor or old wiring is the most expensive home repair, potentially costing a hefty £3,000 to £6,500.

Heath Alexander-Bew, Director of Personal Lines at Alan Boswell Landlord Building Insurance says: “During an economic crisis, it’s important to combat high energy prices the best we can.

“Flicking off the lights at night and using appliances during inactive hours certainly helps, but home maintenance issues could be costing a lot more than you think.

Cleaning gutters is a good way to avoid problems later down the line.

“Clean gutters and have your boiler serviced regularly, replace faulty wiring and take proper precautions to keep your home damp-free, doing so will save you thousands of pounds and days of stress heading into the new year.

“It’s also important to remember that a poorly maintained property could cause issues if you need to claim off your insurance. ‘Wear and tear’ is not something you can insure against.”

With this in mind he has joined up with experts at Zoro to reveal the costliest home maintenance issues, as well as money-saving tips to fix them entering 2023.

Poor/old wiring – £3,000 – £6,500

Risks associated with faulty and old wiring are extreme and are often the root cause of house fires across the country.

Get an electrical inspection done by a licensed electrician to recognise early wiring problems and reduce the risk of costly emergency call-outs.

Opt for copper wiring instead of aluminium which will be more cost-effective in the long run and reduce risks of overheating.

Peeling paint and rising damp – £2,200 – £5,000

Peeling paint due to excess moisture is the second costliest house repair. It costs between £2,200 and £3,200 to fully repaint a damaged house – if damp is involved, it could stretch up to £5,000!

Keep good ventilation through open doors and windows, and improve airflow by leaving gaps between furniture and the walls.

If dampness has already set in, try injecting a damp-proofing cream or buy a dehumidifier – as cheap as £1 – to absorb excess water.

Brickwork defects – £1,900 – £5,000

In third place is brickwork defects, usually occurring through age, moisture build-up, poor fitting and more.

An issue that leads to a draughty home and poor thermodynamic insulation, it can cost between £1,900 and £5,000 to repair.

For minor brickwork damage use a moulded mortar replacement. A crack injection mortar will fill small holes in the brickwork and can be colour matched.

However, with bricks that are too damaged, safe removal and replacement is the best option.

Missing or damaged roof slats – £120 – £220

Missing roof slats is the cheapest home issue to fix, at just £120 to £220. Roofs with missing slats can happen to any home, usually due to high winds. Storm damage is often covered by insurance.

Missing roof slats can cause flooding from rain and lead to structural damage to the house, ruining valuable possessions.

It’s important to recognise a roofing issue early before things deteriorate.

In addition, carry out seasonal roof cleaning to avoid costlier repair fees due to moss growth, as well as gutter blockages caused by leaves and debris.

 

