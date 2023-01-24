Terrified woman awoke to find on-off boyfriend staring at her from bottom of bed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Terrified woman awoke to find on-off boyfriend staring at her from bottom of bed

By Kathryn Wylie
January 24, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 24, 2023, 7:40 am
Josh Anderson appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.
Josh Anderson appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.

A woman woke to find her on-off boyfriend staring at her from the bottom of her bed before he started shouting, swearing and refusing to leave her home, a court has heard.

Josh Anderson started hurling demands that she packs his things and help him leave her home.

He got “right into her face”, Elgin Sheriff Court was told, and left the woman so terrified she had to call her mother for help.

Fiscal depute Shamielah Ghafar said the woman was left “crying down the phone hysterically” to her sister after the early-morning incident on April 24 last year.

‘He got right into her face’

“At 8.30am she awoke to find the accused fully dressed standing at the end of her bed staring at her,” she said.

“He immediately began shouting. She described him as being aggressive throughout, shouting and swearing and refusing to leave the flat.

“She got up and went to the kitchen and was followed by the accused.

“He demanded she packs his stuff in a bag but was told there was not one. He got right into her face.”

When he again followed her into the bedroom the woman called her mother to come and collect her as she was “scared”.

Following the call the situation escalated when Anderson injured the woman after he jumped onto the bed and landed on her leg.

“Eventually the woman agreed to take him home and the matter ended,” Miss Ghafar added. “She contacted her sister afterwards and was crying hysterically.”

Police were informed and viewed her bruising and bump to her right leg.

Anderson was traced by officers and later admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing and refusing to leave the property.

Relationship now ‘completely at an end’

Defence agent Stephen Carty said his client’s conduct went “well beyond what was acceptable”.

But said he’d been staying there for three days and they’d been in an on-off relationship for some time.

“The on-off relationship was coming to an end,” the solicitor said. “It’s now completely at an end. He accepts his behaviour was completely unacceptable.

“He had been staying there three days so it was no surprise to the complainer he was in the property. It was maybe a surprise he was at the end of the bed, but nothing more than that.”

Sheriff Olga Pasportnikov deferred the sentencing of Anderson, of Covesea, Elgin, for two weeks to find out if he’s suitable for carrying out a domestic abuse programme.

For all the latest court cases in Elgin, as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group.

