Fearn Beef Shorthorns top at £17,500

An on-farm production sale of pedigree Beef Shorthorn cattle from the Scott family at Fearn Farm near Tain topped at £17,500 for a bull which sold to Aberdeenshire.
The Northern Lights sale, which was also staged online, attracted buyers from across the UK and Ireland, with 12 bulls averaging £6,392 (+£712 for two more sold) and two heifers reaching a top of £4,000.
Selling for the top price to the Mair family’s Muiresk herd at Kinnermit, Turriff, was Fearn Rhuairidh, a March, 2021-born son of the 10,000gns Dakota of Upshall, out of Fearn Henrietta.
He was placed first amongst the 2021-born bulls in the Scottish herd competition.
Next best at £9,800, was the similarly aged Fearn Rembrandt, a son of Fearn Godfather, out of Fearn Monique, which sold to Bryan Hartnett, Co Limerick, Republic of Ireland.
Tom Elliot from Northampton, bought two bulls at £7,000 and £4,600.
Dearest was Fearn Remus, a son of Upshall Dakota, while the other at £4,600, was Fearn Rassay, a son of Dunsyre Nightrider.
Another Nightrider son named Fearn Ranfurly, made £6,600 across the water to Greenmount College, Co Antrim, Northern Ireland.
Just behind at £4,600, when sold to Ali Warden, Skelfhill, Hawick, was Fearn Redemption, the only son of Fearn Elmer offered for sale.
The semen offering topped at £80 per straw for the home-bred bull Fearn Kiltarlity, with Fearn Godfather, closely behind at £70 per straw and Firefox of Upshall, at £55 per straw.