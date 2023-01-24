Fearn Beef Shorthorns top at £17,500

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An on-farm production sale of pedigree Beef Shorthorn cattle from the Scott family at Fearn Farm near Tain topped at £17,500 for a bull which sold to Aberdeenshire.

The Northern Lights sale, which was also staged online, attracted buyers from across the UK and Ireland, with 12 bulls averaging £6,392 (+£712 for two more sold) and two heifers reaching a top of £4,000.

Selling for the top price to the Mair family’s Muiresk herd at Kinnermit, Turriff, was Fearn Rhuairidh, a March, 2021-born son of the 10,000gns Dakota of Upshall, out of Fearn Henrietta.

He was placed first amongst the 2021-born bulls in the Scottish herd competition.

Next best at £9,800, was the similarly aged Fearn Rembrandt, a son of Fearn Godfather, out of Fearn Monique, which sold to Bryan Hartnett, Co Limerick, Republic of Ireland.

Thank you everyone for your support over the past few days, you have been awesome not just by bidding on our stock but… Posted by Fearn Farm on Saturday, 21 January 2023

Tom Elliot from Northampton, bought two bulls at £7,000 and £4,600.

Dearest was Fearn Remus, a son of Upshall Dakota, while the other at £4,600, was Fearn Rassay, a son of Dunsyre Nightrider.

Another Nightrider son named Fearn Ranfurly, made £6,600 across the water to Greenmount College, Co Antrim, Northern Ireland.

Just behind at £4,600, when sold to Ali Warden, Skelfhill, Hawick, was Fearn Redemption, the only son of Fearn Elmer offered for sale.

The semen offering topped at £80 per straw for the home-bred bull Fearn Kiltarlity, with Fearn Godfather, closely behind at £70 per straw and Firefox of Upshall, at £55 per straw.