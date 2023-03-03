Unpaid work for man who had 199 indecent images of children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Unpaid work for man who had 199 indecent images of children

By Jenni Gee
March 3, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 3, 2023, 8:17 am
The case called in Inverness Sheriff Court.
A Nairn man caught with indecent images of children has been ordered to complete 180 hours of unpaid work.

Police raided Ryan Davis’ home address after receiving intelligence that illegal images were being accessed.

A search of the property turned up a laptop and external hard drive containing a total of 199 indecent images of children.

Davis, 41, had previously admitted a charge of taking or permitting to be taken or making indecent images of children between January 1 2021 and February 2 2022.

He also pled guilty to a charge of possessing the images between January 17 2022 and February 9 2022.

Images accessed at home address

At that hearing, fiscal depute Martina Eastwood said police have been given intelligence that the images were being accessed from a device at Davis’ home address.

She said officers searched the property under warrant on February 9 last year and seized a Samsung laptop and hard drive.

Inspection of the laptop and hard drive recovered 64 inaccessible and 135 accessible indecent still images of children. All of the images were classed as Category C.

Unpaid work

Sheriff Frazer placed Davis, of Burnside, Nairn, on a community payback order with two years of supervision and 180 hours of unpaid work.

He also placed him on the sex offender’s register for the same amount of time.

