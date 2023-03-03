Unpaid work for man who had 199 indecent images of children

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Nairn man caught with indecent images of children has been ordered to complete 180 hours of unpaid work.

Police raided Ryan Davis’ home address after receiving intelligence that illegal images were being accessed.

A search of the property turned up a laptop and external hard drive containing a total of 199 indecent images of children.

Davis, 41, had previously admitted a charge of taking or permitting to be taken or making indecent images of children between January 1 2021 and February 2 2022.

He also pled guilty to a charge of possessing the images between January 17 2022 and February 9 2022.

Images accessed at home address

At that hearing, fiscal depute Martina Eastwood said police have been given intelligence that the images were being accessed from a device at Davis’ home address.

She said officers searched the property under warrant on February 9 last year and seized a Samsung laptop and hard drive.

Inspection of the laptop and hard drive recovered 64 inaccessible and 135 accessible indecent still images of children. All of the images were classed as Category C.

Unpaid work

Sheriff Frazer placed Davis, of Burnside, Nairn, on a community payback order with two years of supervision and 180 hours of unpaid work.

He also placed him on the sex offender’s register for the same amount of time.