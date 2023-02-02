Nairn man caught with 199 indecent images of children

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police searching a Nairn man’s home following a tip-off found computer equipment containing 199 indecent images of children.

The force received intelligence that illegal images were being accessed from Ryan Davis’ home address.

A search of the home turned up a laptop and external hard drive containing a total of 199 indecent images of children.

Davis, 41, admitted a charge of taking or permitting to be taken or making indecent images of children between January 1 2021 and February 2 2022.

He also pled guilty to a charge of possessing the images between January 17 2022 and February 9 2022.

Intelligence led to indecent images

Fiscal Depute Martina Eastwood told the court that police received intelligence that the indecent images were being accessed from Davis’ home address.

She said officers sought a warrant for the property, which was searched on February 9 last year, resulting in the seizure of a Samsung laptop and hard drive.

Subsequent inspection of these items recovered 64 inaccessible and 135 accessible indecent images of children. All of the images were classed as Category C.

Sheriff Robert Frazer called for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty assessment and deferred sentencing to next month.

He made Davis subject to the notification requirements of the sex offender’s register and continued his bail until the case next calls.