Nairn man caught with 199 indecent images of children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Crime & Courts

Nairn man caught with 199 indecent images of children

By Jenni Gee
February 2, 2023, 6:00 am
Inverness Sheriff Court.
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

Police searching a Nairn man’s home following a tip-off found computer equipment containing 199 indecent images of children.

The force received intelligence that illegal images were being accessed from Ryan Davis’ home address.

A search of the home turned up a laptop and external hard drive containing a total of 199 indecent images of children.

Davis, 41, admitted a charge of taking or permitting to be taken or making indecent images of children between January 1 2021 and February 2 2022.

He also pled guilty to a charge of possessing the images between January 17 2022 and February 9 2022.

Intelligence led to indecent images

Fiscal Depute Martina Eastwood told the court that police received intelligence that the indecent images were being accessed from Davis’ home address.

She said officers sought a warrant for the property, which was searched on February 9 last year, resulting in the seizure of a Samsung laptop and hard drive.

Subsequent inspection of these items recovered 64 inaccessible and 135 accessible indecent images of children. All of the images were classed as Category C.

Sheriff Robert Frazer called for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty assessment and deferred sentencing to next month.

He made Davis subject to the notification requirements of the sex offender’s register and continued his bail until the case next calls.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Crime & Courts

The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
'I thought it was cash, not crack': Drug trafficker jailed for transporting £93,000 of…
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Teen caused car crash just four months after passing driving test
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Killer Aberdeen University graduate Andrew Innes told cops he couldn't look after 'screaming' child
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Mum encouraged group of children to play sexual game of truth or dare in…
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver hid in bush after crashing car almost four times limit
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Troon Avenue murder trial told of victims' DNA and blood found on condom and…
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Toddler killed during 'game of hide and seek' child tells Troon Avenue murder trial
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
HMP Grampian guards could not have prevented prisoner's death, inquiry finds
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
'Weekend, casual, social smoker' banned after driving under influence of cannabis
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Man addicted to drugs since he was 12 can't remember racially abusing shopkeeper

Most Read

1
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction
2
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Mum encouraged group of children to play sexual game of truth or dare in…
3
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Dad jailed after cocaine found hidden under loft insulation and in Kinder Egg
4
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Mum-of-two found slumped at the wheel of SUV was 16 times the cocaine limit
5
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver hid in bush after crashing car almost four times limit
6
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Stonehaven mobile carer receives warning after not checking on sheltered housing resident – but…
7
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Man who doesn’t ‘recognise laws’ jailed over £35,000 heroin haul
8
Valaris incident
Investigations continue as man missing from North Sea oil rig is named
9
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen city centre building sold in £2 million-plus deal
10
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson ready to make ‘big calls’ after sanctioning loan move…

More from Press and Journal

The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Ross County complete signing of Gwion Edwards on loan from Wigan Athletic
Six Nations: Scots surprise with seven changes for Guinness Six Nations opener against England
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Nicola Sturgeon: Those calling energy strategy a ‘betrayal’ haven’t read it properly
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Deveronvale's drive to bring through homegrown talents
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Quickfire Questions with Banks o' Dee's Marc Young
Network rail strike
Dundee to Aberdeen trains cancelled as engineers work to repair gas leak
Shell shearwater production hub. in the North Sea.
Shell records whopping £32.2 billion profit - its highest ever
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Mull road remains shut following lorry crash
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Jonny Smith upbeat about the future after Inverurie Locos return
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Moray Green councillor: Declare a 'nature emergency' to protect region's wildlife

Editor's Picks

Most Commented