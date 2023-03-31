Barred customer told shop worker: ‘Your kids are dead’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barred customer told shop worker: ‘Your kids are dead’

The woman took Douglas Jaffray's statement as a threat and contacted police.

By Jenni Gee
A man who was barred from a high street newsagent told a shop worker: “Your kids are dead”.

Douglas Jaffray had been told not to enter Audrey’s Newsagent in Alness after his behaviour made a woman working there afraid.

But he entered the store anyway and was heard muttering to himself before making the statement, which the woman took as a threat.

Jaffray, 42, appeared from custody at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of threatening or abusive behaviour.

Fiscal depute Emily Love told the court: “The accused used to regularly attend at the newsagent. He had been coming in recently and had left the person there in fear.”

As a result of his behaviour, he was told not to return to the store.

Shopworker felt threatened by muttering man

But on March 1 of this year, Jaffray went back to the shop and was heard muttering: “She is not telling me to get to f***.”

He then told the woman working there: “Your kids are dead.”

“She took this to be a threat,” Ms Hood told Sheriff Sara Matheson.

The incident was captured on CCTV and police were called.

Jaffray was later traced, cautioned and charged, but made no reply.

Cigarette errand landed man in court

Solicitor Ken Ferguson, for Jaffray, told the court that his client had not realised that he was barred from the store and had only gone there to run an errand for a family member.

“He wasn’t aware that he should not have entered the shop – his mother sent him for cigarettes,” he said.

He said his client, who is unemployed and in receipt of benefits, had a number of mental health issues.

Sheriff Sara Matheson deferred sentence on Jaffray for one year, during which time he will remain subject to bail conditions not to enter Audrey’s Newsagent and not to approach or contact the woman involved.

