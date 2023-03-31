Crime & Courts Drink-driving receptionist crashed after half a bottle of wine Megan Smith collided with the bollard in the early hours of the morning on Market Street in Aberdeen. By Danny McKay March 31 2023, 5.00pm Share Drink-driving receptionist crashed after half a bottle of wine Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/crime-courts/5568229/drink-driving-receptionist-crashed-after-half-a-bottle-of-wine/ Copy Link Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Crime & Courts Video: Highland gamekeeper fined after blasting protected sparrowhawk with shotgun Chaplain praised for creating clothing bank for women prisoners Barred customer told shop worker: 'Your kids are dead' Stonehaven babysitter who showed children porn given supervision Aberdeen man caught with £22,000 of cannabis in boot of car Drink-driver caught after police follow snowy footprints from abandoned car Former Ross County player had to be pepper-sprayed twice after assaulting police Meat thief with 20 cans-a-day lager habit assaulted Lidl worker Highland gangland boss back behind bars after police bring down £500,000 drugs operation Sister of slain Brenda Page hits out as ex-husband appeals murder conviction Most Read 1 Video: Highland gamekeeper fined after blasting protected sparrowhawk with shotgun 2 Owner of Aberdeen’s popular Cafe Boheme to take over Stonehaven’s Tolbooth restaurant 3 ‘It can’t go on like this’: North-east MSP slams long ambulance delays after dad’s… 4 A warm welcome or worries about pressure on Westhill facilities? Community reacts to news… 7 5 Coul Links: Environmentalists issue new appeal to public to stop golf course plans 6 Man could die if he eats meat because tiny creature bit him More from Press and Journal Dingwall man rescued after getting stuck up to his knees in mud Man, 56, arrested and released after red kite shot on Highland estate Bring your horse - Highland Fold ice cream offers paddock for those who want… Aberdeenshire Council launch public consultation on £71m Peterhead community campus A920 Oldmeldrum to Colpy road closed due to two-vehicle crash 'We're still fighting the fight, we're not going to go away': Anger, sadness and… Residents protest against plans for housing at controversial Oban site News Agenda: How progressive is Scotland as it reacts to its first non-white First… Readers' letters: First Minister Humza Yousaf, Aberdeen City Council's budget and Boris Johnson 'I got a black eye from Jill Scott' - Caley Thistle Women legend Julia… Editor's Picks ‘It can’t go on like this’: North-east MSP slams long ambulance delays after dad’s five-hour wait with paramedics Aberdeen incinerator contractors defend Fife move for ash disposal Man could die if he eats meat because tiny creature bit him Owner of Aberdeen’s popular Cafe Boheme to take over Stonehaven’s Tolbooth restaurant Video: Highland gamekeeper fined after blasting protected sparrowhawk with shotgun Most Commented 1 A warm welcome or worries about pressure on Westhill facilities? Community reacts to news hotel is to be used for refugees 2 Concerns raised as Westhill hotel set to receive 173 male refugees 3 Jamie Gillies: Ending drug deaths in Scotland must be Humza Yousaf's priority 4 Council slammed for funding west end 'pet project' over saving libraries in poorer areas 5 SNP rising star Màiri McAllan enters cabinet in oil and gas transition role 6 Defeated SNP leadership candidate Kate Forbes turns down government job offer from Humza Yousaf 7 Pub boss hopes to bring controversial marquee back to Aberdeen park to boost business this summer 8 Scotland’s new first minister will be chosen today – here’s what happens next 9 Highlander Kate Forbes narrowly beaten as Humza Yousaf wins SNP contest to become next first minister 10 David Knight: 'The Murrells' abandoning ship exposed so many hidden imperfections