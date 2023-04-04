‘Just wait till we get home’: Man in dock after train threats to partner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Just wait till we get home’: Man in dock after train threats to partner

Lewis Taylor's aggressive demeanour made other passengers uncomfortable, causing one to intervene between the pair.

By Jenni Gee
Inverness Sheriff Court.

Train passengers called police after hearing an offshore worker’s threat to his partner during their journey.

Lewis Taylor told the woman: “Just wait till we get home” as the pair argued on board a service between Edinburgh and Inverness.

Such was his demeanour that other travellers in the carriage became uncomfortable, with one even standing up to intervene between the pair.

Taylor, 36, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of threatening or abusive behaviour in relation to the incident on October 2 2021.

Fiscal depute Emily Hood explained that the accused and complainer were on the train back from Edinburgh and had had “a couple of drinks” when things began to deteriorate.

She said: “Witnesses became aware of the accused becoming aggressive towards her.”

Alarmed passengers then heard Taylor tell the woman: “Just wait till we get home.”

Woman was ‘upset and crying’

“The complainer seemed upset and was crying,” Ms Hood said.

The exchange made other passengers in the carriage uncomfortable and police were contacted. At one point a passenger stood up to intervene between the two.

But when officers turned up the woman did not wish to engage with them.

Solicitor Marc Dickson said Taylor and the woman have been in a relationship for five or six years.

He said that on the day in question, “they had both taken far too much to drink” and a row had ensued.

Frustrations ‘bubbled to the surface’

He said the pair had got up early and had been “on the go” since. Taylor was suffering from a leg injury and “a number of frustrations bubbled to the surface”.

Mr Dickson said: “Mr Taylor accepts that his behaviour is inappropriate, he has since apologised unreservedly to the complainer.

“Clearly they, Mr Taylor certainly, caused a degree of discomfort to other individuals who were in the carriage.”

Mr Dickson said the incident was caught on CCTV and the pair could be seen hugging during the footage.

The court was told the couple remain in a relationship.

“From his perspective, they see a good future together,” Mr Dickson said, adding: “He bitterly regrets behaving in that way.”

Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald told Taylor: “This was shocking behaviour in a public place.

“What concerned me most is those threats you were making to your partner, ‘Just wait ’til you get home’, ‘You can’t speak to me like this’.

“It makes me wonder what would have happened when you got home?”

She sentenced Taylor, of Novar Road, Alness, to 63 hours of unpaid work.

