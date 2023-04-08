‘Frank’s dead’: Teen’s taunts to attack victim’s daughter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Frank’s dead’: Teen’s taunts to attack victim’s daughter

Danielle Stewart,19, also told the woman "we are animals" as she shouted from the window of a moving car.

By Jenni Gee
Danielle Stewart was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Danielle Stewart was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson

A teenager taunted the daughter of a crime victim while he lay in a coma, a court has heard.

Danielle Stewart made the comments while the man was hospitalised following an attempt on his life.

Stewart was driving by the assault victim, who was with a male, when she shouted: “We are animals. F***you, f*** your father. Frank’s dead.”

The 19-year-old appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously admitted a charge of threatening or abusive behaviour as well as failing to appear at an earlier hearing.

Fiscal depute Iain Logan told the court that the offence took place in Dingwall’s Millbank Road on April 20 last year, three days after an attempt had been made on the man’s life.

He said: “At the time of the incident [the complainer’s] father was in a medically induced coma.”

“Witnesses observed the vehicle drive past them, turning back in their direction.

‘We are animals’

“The accused was shouting: ‘We are animals. F*** you, f*** your father. Frank’s dead.”

Defence solicitor Mhyrin Hill said her client appeared before the court with no previous convictions and was judged to be at minimal risk of reoffending.

She said: “There is obviously a background here between all parties involved.”

Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald told Stewart, of McIntytre Place, Dingwall: “This is a very unpleasant offence.

“It is horrible behaviour. I’m not sure that you entirely understand the seriousness of the position you have put yourself in by behaving in this way.”

She placed Stewart on a structured deferred sentence for three months.

