Pet Portraits: Aberdeenshire farm trio take home this week’s prize

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Pet Portraits: Aberdeenshire farm trio take home this week’s prize

Catherine Davidson from Echt and her dashing companions beat out some rather adorable competition.

Catherine Davidson’s Bernese mountain dog Sadie and huskies Leo and Quinn line up for a group photo at the farm where they live in Echt, Aberdeenshire.
Catherine Davidson’s Bernese mountain dog Sadie and huskies Leo and Quinn line up for a group photo at the farm where they live in Echt, Aberdeenshire.
By Lauren Jack

This week’s top Pet Portrait goes to Catherine Davidson’s terrific trio of dogs.

Captured on the farm where they live in Echt, Bernese mountain dog Sadie and huskies Leo and Quinn’s model poses blew us away.

We hope our winners enjoy their £50 Pet Planet voucher.

Their competition wasn’t far behind however, with adorable puppies and kittens aplenty – just look at seven-month-old Barney.

Barney seems to have decided it’s time for bed – but maybe not in his own – at Rachel Wilkie’s home.

And if that wasn’t enough paw-fect pets for you, make sure to look through the rest of our gallery for more of this week’s cutest pets.

Pet Portraits of the week

Springer spaniel pup Lui strikes a pose for owner Toni Hunter during a walk in Camperdown Park, Dundee.
Celine Quirie’s cat’s name is Nalia and according to her owner this is her little Romanian friend on her favourite spot!
Spanish Mastiff rescue dog Axel takes an awkward seat on Margaret Angus’s stairs.
Sarah MacGillivray from Elgin took this photo of Tilly sitting pretty while visiting her granny and granda.
Bruno trying out a pug’s bed for size, only to be snapped by Ian Bannan.
O Romeo, Romeo, wherefore art thou Romeo? Well in this case Romeo the cat is at home at Cove Bay in Aberdeen where he lives with owner Kristina Peciuraite.
Julie McKenzie-Scott from Sauchen in Aberdeenshire took this picture of a playful Cooper the cockapoo, aged two, at Castle Fraser. Go fetch, Cooper.
Bengal cat Oliver’s sporting owner Marie Baxter’s Tokyo marathon medals.
Sarah Gardyne sent in this snap of Kira, a Norwegian forest cat, owned by her mum and dad Karen and John Dickie.
Jackie Aiken, of Cove, took this cute photo of her cat Wallace just chilling.
This is Mabel, the cream mini dachshund, ready for a walk with her new coat on, says Faye Inglis from Rothienorman.
Patrycja Bany from Richmond Walk in Aberdeen was enjoying a day out with Hugo at Bonobo Cafe.
Cooper leaves Dunnottar Castle in the shade in this photo taken by owner Fiona Murray.
This is Peanut, and he lives with Julie Strong in Stoneywood, Aberdeen. Peanut is almost 10 weeks old and is a long-haired dachshund.

If you would like to see your pet in the Your Life supplement, please send your high-resolution (good-quality) photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

Please ensure you tell us your pet’s name, your own name and address, and where the picture was taken. There may be a short delay before it appears. Photos must be hi-res to print.

Each week, we will select a winning photograph and the lucky owner will receive a £50 Pet Planet gift card.

At a time where costs are increasing, we’d like to make life a little easier for our readers.

You can spend the voucher on essentials such as food and bedding, or just spoil your furry friend with a new toy or some tasty treats.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

Catherine Davidson’s Bernese mountain dog Sadie and huskies Leo and Quinn line up for a group photo at the farm where they live in Echt, Aberdeenshire.
PAUL WHITELAW: The enduring charm of Paul O'Grady
Catherine Davidson’s Bernese mountain dog Sadie and huskies Leo and Quinn line up for a group photo at the farm where they live in Echt, Aberdeenshire.
GINGER GAIRDNER: It's the season when hope blooms
Jake Quickenden who is running the TCS London Marathon for Sarcoma UK (PA)
Jake Quickenden to dress as bone for London Marathon in memory of little brother
Striking NHS junior doctors on the picket line outside Queen Elizabeth hospital in Birmingham in March (Jacob King/PA)
Four-day walkout by junior doctors ‘could see 250,000 appointments postponed’
Catherine Davidson’s Bernese mountain dog Sadie and huskies Leo and Quinn line up for a group photo at the farm where they live in Echt, Aberdeenshire.
MARY-JANE DUNCANE: It's a juggling act, it is
Catherine Davidson’s Bernese mountain dog Sadie and huskies Leo and Quinn line up for a group photo at the farm where they live in Echt, Aberdeenshire.
How Inverness cyclist Jenny Graham made history with 'coffee first, then the world'
Nature Watch: Bewitched by the natural treasures of the sea
Catherine Davidson’s Bernese mountain dog Sadie and huskies Leo and Quinn line up for a group photo at the farm where they live in Echt, Aberdeenshire.
Dons director Willie Garner swaps the pitch for the catwalk to raise funds for…
Catherine Davidson’s Bernese mountain dog Sadie and huskies Leo and Quinn line up for a group photo at the farm where they live in Echt, Aberdeenshire.
Moray Brave model to show off his 'dad dancing' at charity fashion show
Catherine Davidson’s Bernese mountain dog Sadie and huskies Leo and Quinn line up for a group photo at the farm where they live in Echt, Aberdeenshire.
Restaurant review: A night to remember at Rocpool Restaurant in Inverness

Most Read

1
Catherine Davidson’s Bernese mountain dog Sadie and huskies Leo and Quinn line up for a group photo at the farm where they live in Echt, Aberdeenshire.
A96 closed due to three-vehicle crash near Lhanbryde
2
Catherine Davidson’s Bernese mountain dog Sadie and huskies Leo and Quinn line up for a group photo at the farm where they live in Echt, Aberdeenshire.
Video shows reversing car mounting another on Elgin High Street
3
Catherine Davidson’s Bernese mountain dog Sadie and huskies Leo and Quinn line up for a group photo at the farm where they live in Echt, Aberdeenshire.
School league tables 2023: Results from the north and north-east
4
Catherine Davidson’s Bernese mountain dog Sadie and huskies Leo and Quinn line up for a group photo at the farm where they live in Echt, Aberdeenshire.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
5
Catherine Davidson’s Bernese mountain dog Sadie and huskies Leo and Quinn line up for a group photo at the farm where they live in Echt, Aberdeenshire.
Lochside Academy bus drivers ‘breaking down’ amidst abuse from pupils
6
Catherine Davidson’s Bernese mountain dog Sadie and huskies Leo and Quinn line up for a group photo at the farm where they live in Echt, Aberdeenshire.
Pair who hid thousands of pounds worth of cocaine inside their bodies could be…
7
Catherine Davidson’s Bernese mountain dog Sadie and huskies Leo and Quinn line up for a group photo at the farm where they live in Echt, Aberdeenshire.
‘Frank’s dead’: Teen’s taunts to attack victim’s daughter
8
Catherine Davidson’s Bernese mountain dog Sadie and huskies Leo and Quinn line up for a group photo at the farm where they live in Echt, Aberdeenshire.
North-east Covid hero grandfather who thought honours letter was a scam ‘privileged’ to be…
9
Catherine Davidson’s Bernese mountain dog Sadie and huskies Leo and Quinn line up for a group photo at the farm where they live in Echt, Aberdeenshire.
‘We feel like second-class citizens’: Island couple’s wedding plans and new home hit by…
10
Catherine Davidson’s Bernese mountain dog Sadie and huskies Leo and Quinn line up for a group photo at the farm where they live in Echt, Aberdeenshire.
Aberdeen man to stand trial accused of stabbing his own father to death

More from Press and Journal

Catherine Davidson’s Bernese mountain dog Sadie and huskies Leo and Quinn line up for a group photo at the farm where they live in Echt, Aberdeenshire.
Caley Thistle 2-0 Raith Rovers - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Catherine Davidson’s Bernese mountain dog Sadie and huskies Leo and Quinn line up for a group photo at the farm where they live in Echt, Aberdeenshire.
Banks o' Dee win Highland League Cup at first attempt with final triumph against…
Catherine Davidson’s Bernese mountain dog Sadie and huskies Leo and Quinn line up for a group photo at the farm where they live in Echt, Aberdeenshire.
Aberdeen teenage 'action man' requires brain surgery to save his vision and dream of…
Catherine Davidson’s Bernese mountain dog Sadie and huskies Leo and Quinn line up for a group photo at the farm where they live in Echt, Aberdeenshire.
Driver clocked doing 115mph down the A9 in week where 65 offences were recorded…
Catherine Davidson’s Bernese mountain dog Sadie and huskies Leo and Quinn line up for a group photo at the farm where they live in Echt, Aberdeenshire.
GALLERY: Families celebrate Easter weekend with chocolate trail at Drum Castle
Catherine Davidson’s Bernese mountain dog Sadie and huskies Leo and Quinn line up for a group photo at the farm where they live in Echt, Aberdeenshire.
Clan calls on keen knitters to craft rabbits ahead of Big Hop Trail return
Catherine Davidson’s Bernese mountain dog Sadie and huskies Leo and Quinn line up for a group photo at the farm where they live in Echt, Aberdeenshire.
Fox & Friends: Highland charity tackling social isolation and helping communities build resilience
aberdeenshire band The Broken Creels.
Aberdeenshire alt-rock group The Broken Creels take top spot with their debut single
Catherine Davidson’s Bernese mountain dog Sadie and huskies Leo and Quinn line up for a group photo at the farm where they live in Echt, Aberdeenshire.
Aberdeenshire Suffolk breeder to judge Scottish National
Catherine Davidson’s Bernese mountain dog Sadie and huskies Leo and Quinn line up for a group photo at the farm where they live in Echt, Aberdeenshire.
Banffshire estate welcomes school children

Editor's Picks

Most Commented