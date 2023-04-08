Pet Portraits: Aberdeenshire farm trio take home this week’s prize

This week’s top Pet Portrait goes to Catherine Davidson’s terrific trio of dogs.

Captured on the farm where they live in Echt, Bernese mountain dog Sadie and huskies Leo and Quinn’s model poses blew us away.

We hope our winners enjoy their £50 Pet Planet voucher.

Their competition wasn’t far behind however, with adorable puppies and kittens aplenty – just look at seven-month-old Barney.

And if that wasn’t enough paw-fect pets for you, make sure to look through the rest of our gallery for more of this week’s cutest pets.

Pet Portraits of the week

If you would like to see your pet in the Your Life supplement, please send your high-resolution (good-quality) photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

Please ensure you tell us your pet’s name, your own name and address, and where the picture was taken. There may be a short delay before it appears. Photos must be hi-res to print.

Each week, we will select a winning photograph and the lucky owner will receive a £50 Pet Planet gift card.

You can spend the voucher on essentials such as food and bedding, or just spoil your furry friend with a new toy or some tasty treats.