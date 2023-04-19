Crime & Courts Sheriff clears gamekeeper after hearing evidence police lied about investigation Sheriff Robert McDonald said the police officers' "outright lie" made their evidence inadmissible. By Kathryn Wylie April 19 2023, 5.00pm Share Sheriff clears gamekeeper after hearing evidence police lied about investigation Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/crime-courts/5628052/sheriff-clears-gamekeeper-after-police-lied-about-investigation/ Copy Link Police were investigating a trapped sparrowhawk but lied to the public during the course of their investigation. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]