Sheriff clears gamekeeper after hearing evidence police lied about investigation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Sheriff clears gamekeeper after hearing evidence police lied about investigation

Sheriff Robert McDonald said the police officers' "outright lie" made their evidence inadmissible.

By Kathryn Wylie
Police were investigating a trapped sparrowhawk but lied to the public during the course of their investigation.
Police were investigating a trapped sparrowhawk but lied to the public during the course of their investigation.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Crime & Courts

Police were investigating a trapped sparrowhawk but lied to the public during the course of their investigation.
Stalker sent victim image of herself carrying out sex act on another man
Police were investigating a trapped sparrowhawk but lied to the public during the course of their investigation.
Building firm fined over worker's roof fall that caused severe brain injury
Police were investigating a trapped sparrowhawk but lied to the public during the course of their investigation.
Amazon delivery driver's £25k cannabis farm smoked out by high energy bills
Police were investigating a trapped sparrowhawk but lied to the public during the course of their investigation.
Friends jailed for total of 142 months after rampage of violence in Keith pubs
Police were investigating a trapped sparrowhawk but lied to the public during the course of their investigation.
'Predatory' paedophile jailed after he messaged girls to brag about sexually abusing children
Police were investigating a trapped sparrowhawk but lied to the public during the course of their investigation.
Careless van driver admits killing Moray motorcyclist
Police were investigating a trapped sparrowhawk but lied to the public during the course of their investigation.
'Do I look worried?': Man talks himself into prison after fiery exchange with sheriff
Police were investigating a trapped sparrowhawk but lied to the public during the course of their investigation.
Former RAF man jailed after he took indecent photograph of child
Police were investigating a trapped sparrowhawk but lied to the public during the course of their investigation.
Man apologises to Stonehaven residents after performing sex act in high heels and thong
Police were investigating a trapped sparrowhawk but lied to the public during the course of their investigation.
Man in the dock over alleged serious assault in Soul

Most Read

1
Police were investigating a trapped sparrowhawk but lied to the public during the course of their investigation.
Police called to Aberdeen primary after teacher assaulted by child with knife
2
Police were investigating a trapped sparrowhawk but lied to the public during the course of their investigation.
Former boss Jim Goodwin insists Duk will make Aberdeen millions – as striker closes…
3
Police were investigating a trapped sparrowhawk but lied to the public during the course of their investigation.
Man in the dock over alleged serious assault in Soul
4
Police were investigating a trapped sparrowhawk but lied to the public during the course of their investigation.
Exclusive: Council reveals plans to shut schools – with six in Northfield under threat
5
Police were investigating a trapped sparrowhawk but lied to the public during the course of their investigation.
Man apologises to Stonehaven residents after performing sex act in high heels and thong
6
Police were investigating a trapped sparrowhawk but lied to the public during the course of their investigation.
Aberdeen City Council force entry to flats in multi-storeys to install new smoke alarms
7
Police were investigating a trapped sparrowhawk but lied to the public during the course of their investigation.
Assurances made after Highlands and Islands haulier DR Macleod acquired by Danish firm
8
Police were investigating a trapped sparrowhawk but lied to the public during the course of their investigation.
Jail for petrol station worker who stole £75,000 in scratchcard swindle
9
Police were investigating a trapped sparrowhawk but lied to the public during the course of their investigation.
Readers react as Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen is sold
10
Police were investigating a trapped sparrowhawk but lied to the public during the course of their investigation.
Ross Jack reflects on frustrating campaign as Rothes prepare to face Huntly

More from Press and Journal

Police were investigating a trapped sparrowhawk but lied to the public during the course of their investigation.
Brechin win at Keith to set up final day title showdown with Buckie
Frank Lefevre
'Formidable advocate with razor-sharp mind': Aberdeen solicitor Frank Lefevre dies aged 88
Police were investigating a trapped sparrowhawk but lied to the public during the course of their investigation.
Aberdeen Women secure back-to-back SWPL 1 wins with 4-3 victory over Dundee United
Police were investigating a trapped sparrowhawk but lied to the public during the course of their investigation.
Emergency services called to burning vehicle on the AWPR near Milltimber
Police were investigating a trapped sparrowhawk but lied to the public during the course of their investigation.
RAF Lossiemouth Typhoons spotted practising stunning display for King's coronation
Police were investigating a trapped sparrowhawk but lied to the public during the course of their investigation.
PFA Scotland accuse SFA of 'fairness and justice' failings after appeals panel hand Aberdeen's…
Police were investigating a trapped sparrowhawk but lied to the public during the course of their investigation.
Full timeline in SNP finance crisis as party treasurer quits
Police were investigating a trapped sparrowhawk but lied to the public during the course of their investigation.
Road markings and signs on A96 at Colpy to be reviewed to improve safety…
Police were investigating a trapped sparrowhawk but lied to the public during the course of their investigation.
Three newborn lambs taken from building near Culloden Moor
Police were investigating a trapped sparrowhawk but lied to the public during the course of their investigation.
Moray Council paying rent to store £260k unused temporary nursery units in Aberdeenshire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented