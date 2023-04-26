Crime & Courts Chef left woman covered in blood after brutal Belmont Street attack Damian Baranski knocked the woman - a total stranger - to the ground on Belmont Street before repeatedly punching her head. By Kathryn Wylie April 26 2023, 5.00pm Share Chef left woman covered in blood after brutal Belmont Street attack Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/crime-courts/5660101/chef-assaulted-woman-on-walk-home/ Copy Link Damian Baranksi attacked the woman on Belmont Street. Image: DC Thomson [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]