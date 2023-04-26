What I found inside my £3 Too Good To Go bag from WHSmith in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary

One thing I love to see is the list of businesses joining the Too Good To Go (TGTG) app expanding.

I downloaded the app and created my account last January. Since August 2022 alone, according to my app, I have saved 19 magic bags, £133 and 48kg of CO2e in total.

Whilst I have enjoyed reviewing a number of these and sharing my thoughts on them on The Press and Journal website, picking up a TGTG bag has become a habit in my spare time, too.

I am proud to say I know many people that work in one of the many departments at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

With the WHSmith branch located within the hospital offering magic bags, they (on occasion) will secure one – after receiving a message from me to notify them, of course.

Everyone’s experience is different when it comes to the bags. After all, you never know what products will have reached their sell-by date by the time you reserve one. So I like to judge them for myself.

When the opportunity to collect one from Aberdeen Royal Infirmary recently presented itself to me, I grabbed it.

What I got my hands on…

I guessed that two or three items had been placed inside the bag judging by its weight. It was also taken out of the shop’s fridge by the helpful WHSmith staff member, so that was promising.

Considering it was pushing 7pm by the time I was able to start my commute home, I was hoping for something to tuck into for a late supper. My prayers had been answered.

The first product was a plant-based jumbo roll. A quick blast in the microwave for one minute produced a piping hot bake that, in all honestly, tasted very similar to your regular sausage roll.

In hindsight, I wish I saved it until the following evening to pop it into my family’s air fryer instead. However, it was tasty nevertheless.

The remaining products from WHSmith made me very happy, to say the least. And I am sure any peckish pasta fan would have felt the same.

Why is that? Because I had bagged two Simply Lunch pasta pots filled with different flavours. One contained honey and mustard chicken pasta, while the other had tomato and basil pasta.

The honey and mustard chicken pasta pot is not one that I would pick up off the shelf after trying it. The meat was chewy and there wasn’t much of it, while the honey and mustard flavours were far too overpowering.

However, the tomato and basil pasta pot was a dream. There was the perfect amount of seasoning and it even came with a dollop of pesto on top. I mixed this in and it elevated the flavours even more.

While I popped the pot that I wasn’t the biggest fan of in the fridge to save for someone else in the family to tuck into, I devoured the second one.

Was it worth it?

The WHSmith branch in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary is a great place for staff, visitors and patients to get their TGTG fix.

There is a great selection of refrigerated goods you can enjoy for breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as snacks.

Whilst there wasn’t much variety in comparison to previous mystery bags I have collected, I was definitely happy.

The prices of the products could not be determined as there was no information on the WHSmith website or on their packaging.