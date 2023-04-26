What I found inside my £3 Too Good To Go bag from WHSmith in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What I found inside my £3 Too Good To Go bag from WHSmith in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary

It's time for another Too Good To Go bag review. This time, Karla's collection took her to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary

WHSmith is among the businesses you'll spot on the Too Good To Go app. Image: Supplied by Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson
WHSmith is among the businesses you'll spot on the Too Good To Go app. Image: Supplied by Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

One thing I love to see is the list of businesses joining the Too Good To Go (TGTG) app expanding.

I downloaded the app and created my account last January. Since August 2022 alone, according to my app, I have saved 19 magic bags, £133 and 48kg of CO2e in total.

Whilst I have enjoyed reviewing a number of these and sharing my thoughts on them on The Press and Journal website, picking up a TGTG bag has become a habit in my spare time, too.

I am proud to say I know many people that work in one of the many departments at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

With the WHSmith branch located within the hospital offering magic bags, they (on occasion) will secure one – after receiving a message from me to notify them, of course.

Everyone’s experience is different when it comes to the bags. After all, you never know what products will have reached their sell-by date by the time you reserve one. So I like to judge them for myself.

When the opportunity to collect one from Aberdeen Royal Infirmary recently presented itself to me, I grabbed it.

What I got my hands on…

I guessed that two or three items had been placed inside the bag judging by its weight. It was also taken out of the shop’s fridge by the helpful WHSmith staff member, so that was promising.

Considering it was pushing 7pm by the time I was able to start my commute home, I was hoping for something to tuck into for a late supper. My prayers had been answered.

The first product was a plant-based jumbo roll. A quick blast in the microwave for one minute produced a piping hot bake that, in all honestly, tasted very similar to your regular sausage roll.

Wall’s plant-based jumbo roll. Image: Supplied by Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson

In hindsight, I wish I saved it until the following evening to pop it into my family’s air fryer instead. However, it was tasty nevertheless.

The remaining products from WHSmith made me very happy, to say the least. And I am sure any peckish pasta fan would have felt the same.

Why is that? Because I had bagged two Simply Lunch pasta pots filled with different flavours. One contained honey and mustard chicken pasta, while the other had tomato and basil pasta.

The honey and mustard chicken pasta pot is not one that I would pick up off the shelf after trying it. The meat was chewy and there wasn’t much of it, while the honey and mustard flavours were far too overpowering.

Two pasta pots were also inside the bag. Image: Supplied by Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson

However, the tomato and basil pasta pot was a dream. There was the perfect amount of seasoning and it even came with a dollop of pesto on top. I mixed this in and it elevated the flavours even more.

While I popped the pot that I wasn’t the biggest fan of in the fridge to save for someone else in the family to tuck into, I devoured the second one.

Was it worth it?

The WHSmith branch in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary is a great place for staff, visitors and patients to get their TGTG fix.

There is a great selection of refrigerated goods you can enjoy for breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as snacks.

Whilst there wasn’t much variety in comparison to previous mystery bags I have collected, I was definitely happy.

The prices of the products could not be determined as there was no information on the WHSmith website or on their packaging.

