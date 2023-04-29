Man arrested following disturbance at Aberdeen property

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been arrested after police responded to reports of an alleged disturbance at a property in Aberdeen.

The incident occurred at around 2pm on Saturday, April 29 at a home on Larch Road in the north-west of the city.

Officers were called to the scene following reports of an alleged disturbance.

Police confirm a 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

A police spokesman said: “Around 2.15pm on Saturday, April 29, police were called to a property on Larch Road, Aberdeen, following a report of a disturbance and concern for a man.

“Officers attended and a 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the matter.

“He will be reported to the procurator fiscal in due course.”