‘Help’: Scared woman texts friends after row with abusive boyfriend

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman texted her friends to tell them she was “scared” after her abusive boyfriend took her into the woods following an argument.

Zharick Henderson pulled at his partner’s clothes, causing her to fall to the ground in an isolated area that was unfamiliar to her.

The 22-year-old’s girlfriend then sent a panicked text message to her friends, telling them: “I’m scared, I don’t know how to leave I don’t know how to get out of here, please help”.

Her friends sprung into action to try and find the woman but it was the police who traced her at a property with Henderson and a family member.

Henderson appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit engaging in a course of behaviour that was abusive of his partner at the time.

Snapchat messages showed injuries

Fiscal depute Alison Young told the court that the woman had been in a relationship with Henderson since Christmas 2021, but that it began to deteriorate in March last year.

“The accused would shout and swear at the complainer,” she said.

On two occasions, the behaviour escalated to the point of Henderson seizing the woman by the neck and restricting her breathing, the court heard.

The woman documented the abuse in Snapchat messages to friends.

Digital evidence showed the injuries and bruises that she had suffered at the hands of her boyfriend.

Following an argument on March 21, the couple went to a wooded area near Henderson’s home.

He began pulling at her clothes, causing her to fall to the ground.

The woman then sent a text message to friends that read: “I’m scared, I don’t know how to leave I don’t know how to get out of here, please help”.

She had ‘black eyes’

Recipients of the message were so worried that they drove to the wooded area to find the pair, but couldn’t.

Their concerns were reported to the police, who traced the woman together with Henderson and a family member at a property.

Officers noticed that the victim had “black eyes” and when they spoke to her she revealed to them how Henderson had behaved towards her.

Defence solicitor Neil Wilson, representing Henderson, told the court that his client and the woman were no longer together.

“The relationship is unequivocally over,” he said.

Sheriff Sara Matheson deferred sentencing Henderson until a criminal justice social work report could be produced.

An assessment for a potential restriction of liberty order will also be carried out.

Henderson, of Stewart Street in Nairn, was released on bail in the meantime and will discover his punishment next month.

For all the latest court cases in Inverness as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group.