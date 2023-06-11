Woman sexually assaulted in Cove home after man enters building

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A police investigation has been launched after a man seriously sexually assaulted a woman in a home in Cove.

The male entered the Charleston Road North property at about 9.15pm on Saturday before assaulting the woman, who is in her 30s.

He is described as white, about 6ft tall, of large build with a dark beard. At the time of the attack he was wearing a black hoodie and shorts.

There is an increased police presence in the area while officers attempt to trace the man.

Detective Inspector Mark Lambley said: “I would like to reassure the local community that a thorough investigation is ongoing to identify the man responsible for this attack.

“Police patrols are being carried out in the area and this will continue as our investigation progresses. Officers have been carrying out door to door inquiries and reviewing CCTV for any information which could help identify the man.

“We would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or saw a man matching this description to come forward, either by calling police or speaking to any of our officers.”

Anyone with information about the serious sexual assault on Charleston Road North in Cove should contact police by calling 101 quoting incident number 4394 from June 10, or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.