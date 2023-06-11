Woman sexually assaulted in Cove home after man enters building

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Woman sexually assaulted in Cove home after man enters building

There are enhanced police patrols in the area following the incident.

By David Mackay
Google maps image looking down Charleston Road North.
Police were called to Charleston Road North in Cove on Saturday night. Image: Google.

A police investigation has been launched after a man seriously sexually assaulted a woman in a home in Cove.

The male entered the Charleston Road North property at about 9.15pm on Saturday before assaulting the woman, who is in her 30s.

He is described as white, about 6ft tall, of large build with a dark beard. At the time of the attack he was wearing a black hoodie and shorts.

Police launch investigation after sexual assault

There is an increased police presence in the area while officers attempt to trace the man.

Detective Inspector Mark Lambley said: “I would like to reassure the local community that a thorough investigation is ongoing to identify the man responsible for this attack.

“Police patrols are being carried out in the area and this will continue as our investigation progresses. Officers have been carrying out door to door inquiries and reviewing CCTV for any information which could help identify the man.

“We would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or saw a man matching this description to come forward, either by calling police or speaking to any of our officers.”

Anyone with information about the serious sexual assault on Charleston Road North in Cove should contact police by calling 101 quoting incident number 4394 from June 10, or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Crime & Courts

To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Elgin court story Picture shows; Sammy Thompson was jailed at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Facbook Date; Unknown
Abusive boyfriend who repeatedly punched girlfriend in face had to be dragged from dock…
Stephen Dyer assaulted a bus driver. Image: Facebook / DC Thomson
Drunken man assaulted bus driver who woke him up
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Elgin court story Picture shows; Adkadiusz Gros has been warned he'll be arrested at the airport next time he visits if he doesn't pay his fine.. Elgin court story. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Facebook Date; Unknown
Polish man who throttled girlfriend warned he'll be arrested at airport if he doesn't…
Inverness Justice Centre
Motorcyclist and passenger thrown onto opposite carriageway of A9
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Police mistakenly destroy whisky collector's special gold decanter after taking it into evidence to prosecute a housebreaker who tried to steal it Picture shows; Argo Kivirand has complained to Police Scotland for destroying his expensive Glenfiddich 18-Year-Old Superior Reserve Decanter . N/A. Supplied by Whisky Auctioneer (gold decanter) & Darrell Benns/DC Thomson (Argo Kivirand) Date; Unknown
Police mistakenly destroy whisky collector's special gold decanter - now worth up to £1,000
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Elgin court story Picture shows; Belinda King appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by DC Thomson/Facebook Date; 08/06/2023
Owner of two huskies who killed sheep at farm ordered to repay farmer
Looking up the hill on AWPR from Stonehaven with traffic on road and sign saying "lifting litter risks road workers lives" at side of road.
Driver stopped after reportedly doing 126mph on AWPR
Floral tributes have been left outside the property in Fraserburgh where Michael Jenkins died on Sunday. Images: Police Scotland/Darrell Benns.
Fundraiser launched to bring alleged Fraserbugh stabbing victim home for funeral
Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Union Street, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Mum suspected of drink-driving fined after failing to provide breath samples
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Elgin Court story Picture shows; James Gordon assaulted a worker at Tesco in Forres.. Forres. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Facebook Date; Unknown
Shopper punched Tesco worker in unprovoked assault over diluting juice

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]