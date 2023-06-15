Crime & Courts Dodgy roof repairman admits role in scamming £22,000 from OAP Kevin Russell, 43, conned Carol Primrose out of thousands of pounds but later pled guilty to a single charge of fraud at Glasgow Sheriff Court. By Connor Gordon June 15 2023, 5.00pm Share Dodgy roof repairman admits role in scamming £22,000 from OAP Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/crime-courts/5844298/dodgy-roof-repairman-kevin-russell-admits-role-in-scamming-22000-pounds-from-oap/ Copy Link Kevin Russell pled guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court. Images: Spindrift/Google Street View [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]