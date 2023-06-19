Crime & Courts Extortionist who blackmailed married lover could be jailed for not doing unpaid work Laura Chapman landed back in the dock where her defence lawyer blamed holidays and a shoulder injury for causing the offender's routine to slip. By Kathryn Wylie June 19 2023, 6.00am Share Extortionist who blackmailed married lover could be jailed for not doing unpaid work Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/crime-courts/5844652/extortionist-laura-chapman-could-be-jailed-for-not-doing-unpaid-work/ Copy Link Laura Chapman leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court after her sentencing. Image: DC Thomson [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]