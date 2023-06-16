Crime & Courts ‘He gave me 10 years of hell’: Man repeatedly raped unconscious wife as she slept John Lindsay raped Michelle Newman who told The Press and Journal: "Now I know he's behind bars, I know I'm going to be safe again". By Danny McKay June 16 2023, 11.45am Share ‘He gave me 10 years of hell’: Man repeatedly raped unconscious wife as she slept Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/crime-courts/5848819/man-found-guilty-of-repeatedly-raping-unconscious-wife-as-she-slept/ Copy Link John Lindsay outside the High Court in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]