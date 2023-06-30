Two women charged after £42,000 worth of cannabis found at Culloden property

Two women have been charged after officers uncovered a stash of drugs and cash at a property in Culloden.

Around 9am on Thursday, officers executed a search warrant on a property in Culloden, where they uncovered drugs and cash.

Police seized a “significant” amount of cannabis with a street value of £42,000. In addition, £4,000 in cash was found at the property.

Two women, both aged 32, were arrested and charged in connection with the find and are due to appear at the Inverness Sheriff Court at a later date.

DC Ellie Logan said: “This proactive operation led to the recovery of a significant quantity of controlled drugs.

“We remain committed to disrupting the supply and sale of drugs in our Highland communities and preventing the misery it brings.

“Anyone who has information or concerns about drugs should contact police via 101 or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”