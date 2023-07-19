Highland holidaymaker, 83, fought back after cowardly mugger tried to grab bag

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Highland holidaymaker, 83, fought back after cowardly mugger tried to grab bag

Drug addict Gemma Robertson left empty-handed after the plucky pensioner and her 80-year-old friend grabbed on to her ponytail.

By Jenni Gee
Gemma Robertson tried to snatch a bag from a pensioner near the Greig Street Bridge. Image DC Thomson
Gemma Robertson tried to snatch a bag from a pensioner near the Greig Street Bridge. Image DC Thomson

A woman who tried to snatch the bag of an 83-year-old holidaymaker on the banks of the River Ness has been jailed for 15 months.

Gemma Robertson pretended to offer directions to her elderly victim and 80-year-old friend before lunging for the bag.

But the “intermittent” drug user was unsuccessful and had to flee after the plucky pensioners fought back and grabbed her by the hood and ponytail.

Robertson, 38, appeared via videolink from custody at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of attempted robbery in relation to the incident on May 14 of this year.

Fiscal depute Emily Hood told the court that the elderly holidaymakers had just crossed the Greig Street Bridge onto Bank Street at around 8pm when they were approached by Robertson.

The fiscal depute said: “The accused has asked the witness: ‘Do you know where you are?’ as if to offer directions, before suddenly attempting to grab the witness’s bag, grabbing her skin in the process.”

The court was told the 83-year-old hung on to her bag and Robertson then attempted to flee, at which point her victim’s 80-year-old companion grabbed the hood of her jacket. The woman whose bag was being targeted then grabbed Robertson’s ponytail to prevent her escape.

Mugger claims pensioners assaulted her

Robertson, however, “wriggled” free and ran off over the bridge, leaving her coat behind.

A set of keys in the pocket of the garment had a fob bearing the would-be robber’s home address in the city’s Madras Street, where police later traced and arrested her.

The incident was also captured on CCTV.

During her police interview, Robertson initially denied trying to rob the elderly woman, instead claiming the pensioners had assaulted her after she “bumped into” her.

Solicitor Neil Wilson, for Robertson, told the court his client led a “chaotic lifestyle” marked by intermittent drug use and mental health difficulties.

He said on the day in question, Robertson had been without the heroin substitute methadone for two days having lost her prescription and was, in her own words, “rattling”.

He added: “She was in the company of a male who encouraged her to do what she did.”

‘Disgraceful’ daylight bag snatch attempt

Sheriff Robert Frazer told Robertson her behaviour had been “disgraceful”  and said: “In broad daylight, you attempted to rob an 83-year-old pensioner while she was in the company of her 80-year-old friend.

“It is evident from what I have seen in the victim impact statement that this has had quite an effect on a person of that age.

“These people were on holiday, they expected to come to Inverness and go about their holiday in a peaceful fashion.”

Noting a previous conviction for assault and attempted robbery from 2009 as well as eight subsequent custodial sentences, Sheriff Frazer handed down a sentence of 12 months imprisonment.

He also ordered Robertson, whose address was given as a prisoner at HMP Grampian, to complete three remaining months of a previous sentence from which she had been released on licence, making a total sentence of 15 months.

 

More from Crime & Courts

Gemma Robertson tried to snatch a bag from a pensioner near the Greig Street Bridge. Image DC Thomson
Bumbling thief caught red-handed breaking into Spar ... next to police station
Gemma Robertson tried to snatch a bag from a pensioner near the Greig Street Bridge. Image DC Thomson
Bar worker gave under age teen drink and drugs then choked her during illegal…
Gemma Robertson tried to snatch a bag from a pensioner near the Greig Street Bridge. Image DC Thomson
BP fined £650,000 over death of worker who plummeted from North Sea rig
The exterior of Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man threatened Aberdeen police officers who he claimed had 'targeted' him
Gemma Robertson tried to snatch a bag from a pensioner near the Greig Street Bridge. Image DC Thomson
'You are a nasty, perverted, little spider': Sheriff slams paedophile University Challenge contestant
Ford Focus RS.
Thieves steal car from outside Aberdeen home - but how?
Gemma Robertson tried to snatch a bag from a pensioner near the Greig Street Bridge. Image DC Thomson
Jail for crooked Aberdeen lawyer who embezzled £120,000 from 90-year-old dementia sufferer
Gemma Robertson tried to snatch a bag from a pensioner near the Greig Street Bridge. Image DC Thomson
Man caught with £9,000 of cannabis after hotel cleaner spots drugs
Gemma Robertson tried to snatch a bag from a pensioner near the Greig Street Bridge. Image DC Thomson
Man who mounted pavement during police chase admits careless driving
Lewis Edwards/Merseyside Police.
Man wanted by Merseyside Police may be in Aberdeen