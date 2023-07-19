Bumbling thief caught red-handed breaking into Spar … next to police station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bumbling thief caught red-handed breaking into Spar … next to police station

After making the seconds-long journey to the store, officers saw Stephen Leader, 27, brazenly wandering around inside.

By Danny McKay
Stephen Leader. Image: Facebook
Stephen Leader. Image: Facebook

A bumbling thief was caught red-handed after breaking into a Spar store just yards from a police station.

An officer sitting in Mastrick police station heard the alarm going off at the nearby shop on Greenfern Road and went to investigate.

After making the seconds-long journey to the store, officers saw Stephen Leader, 27, brazenly wandering around inside.

Leader, who the court heard has a “penchant” for breaking into Aldi stores, also raided the Cornhill branch of that chain on the hunt for alcohol.

‘Mr Leader has a penchant for breaking into Aldi’

Fiscal depute Georgia Laird told Aberdeen Sheriff Court officers were within the Mastrick police station at 3.40am on May 25 when one of them heard the alarm going off at the nearby Spar.

She said: “Constables attended and observed the accused within. The police observed the accused behind the till and making his way through aisles.”

Damage to the front of the shop was also noted.

‘The security, I’d imagine, has been greatly increased’

Leader stole a total of just over £200 worth of alcohol. The drink was recovered, but £42 worth was damaged and unsuitable for resale.

The thief was swiftly apprehended and arrested, but while being taken to be searched at Kittybrewster police station, Leader used the handcuffs as a weapon to strike an officer on the head.

Fortunately, the officer was uninjured.

In separate matters, Leader stole £12 of washing powder from Esso on Great Northern Road on May 10.

And he also broke into the Aldi store at Cornhill Shopping Arcade shortly after 3am on May 20.

Police were notified by the alarm company, but by the time they got there Leader, along with £240 of alcohol, had vanished.

‘Gone off the rails’

Leader, of Waulkmill Crescent, Aberdeen, pled guilty to two charges of theft by housebreaking, one of shoplifting, one of assaulting a police officer and one of breaching bail.

Defence agent Mike Monro said: “Mr Leader has a penchant for breaking into Aldi in Cornhill.

“He was identified and police went round to his address and found him in the property with Aldi bags and some of the stolen goods.

“While the security at Aldi was not good, he still had to overcome the security to get in.

“The security, I’d imagine, has been greatly increased.”

Mr Monro said Leader then went on to break into the Spar store to feed his alcohol habit and was “overpowered by the police”.

The solicitor said his client was an “able member of society” when not drinking, but had “gone off the rails”.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge jailed Leader for 48 days.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

