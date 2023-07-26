Police hunt sugardaddy blackmailer after court no-show

A woman who used dating sites to snare and extort married men is being hunted by police after failing to turn up at court.

Tiffany Anderson had been due to be sentenced at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after admitted her latest extortion offences.

But the 25-year-old, who also hadn’t complied with the preparation of court-ordered reports, didn’t turn up and Sheriff Margaret Hodge granted a warrant for her arrest.

Defence agent Alex Burn was left in a difficult position by his client and could do little to prevent the sheriff granting a warrant.

He highlighted that Anderson had some health difficulties but was forced to concede: “I’ve no explanation for her non-attendance.”

Anderson extorted hundreds of pounds from two men by threatening to expose their use of adult dating websites to their wives and girlfriends.

She blackmailed the pair into giving her nearly £700, while also threatening to reveal “adult content” that had been exchanged with her.

Her latest extortion scheme came just months after she was dealt with over a separate case at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for extracting £1,300 from four men using the same swindle.

Regarding the most recent matter, Anderson had admitted two charges of extortion by placing her victims in a “state of alarm and apprehension” by threatening to disclose their use of an adult dating website to their friends and families.

Between June 20 and June 22 2021, Anderson, of the Spital, Aberdeen, blackmailed one man into paying her £520, while a second man was duped into paying her £150 on September 26 2021.

Details of the plot were narrated to the court at an earlier hearing.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.