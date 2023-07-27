Aberdeen drug addict assaulted and robbed disabled man

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen drug addict assaulted and robbed disabled man

Ann-Marie Sutherland, 40, pounced on her 49-year-old victim as he returned to his flat with shopping.

By Danny McKay
Ann-Marie Sutherland. Image: Facebook
Ann-Marie Sutherland. Image: Facebook

An Aberdeen drug addict has dodged a prison sentence after beating and robbing a disabled man in his own home.

Ann-Marie Sutherland, 40, pounced on the 49-year-old victim as he returned to his flat with shopping.

Along with another woman, she knocked the man to the ground and robbed him of more than £200.

The attackers then fled the scene, leaving their vulnerable victim to pick himself up and contact the police.

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the complainer was walking home around 3pm on July 11 last year when he saw a male and two females outside his block of flats on Lewis Road.

‘She’s now stopped using heroin’

The man ignored the group, which included Sutherland, and continued past them towards his door.

He entered the flat and put his shopping down, but before he had time to lock the door behind him he was ambushed.

Mr Townsend said: “All of a sudden he was struck by the door flying open, lost his footing and fell to the floor.”

As he lay trapped against a radiator, the man saw two females, one of which was Sutherland, enter his flat and stand over him.

Sutherland, calling the man by name, then shouted: “Far’s your f****** money?”

She then repeatedly punched the “distressed” man in the face.

The second female also struck him in the face as the man desperately tried to protect himself.

Sutherland then reached into his jeans pocket and grabbed cash totalling £210 before the group fled the scene.

Her victim was left with bruising and swelling to his right eye.

‘At that time, she was dependent on drugs’

Sutherland, of Hallfield Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to a charge of assault to injury and robbery.

She also admitted stealing £143.80 of alcohol from Tesco at Arnhall Business Park, Westhill, on February 14 this year.

Defence agent Graham Morrison said: “The complainer has been a client of hers for the past 10 years.

“It was an arranged attendance at the flat by her for that purpose.”

Mr Morrison said: “The money she gets, she spends on drugs.

“At that time, she was dependent on drugs after her substance misuse escalated following a bereavement.

“She’s now stopped using heroin, which is what she says is the problem drug.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge ordered Sutherland to complete 100 hours of unpaid work and 12 months of supervision as a direct alternative to custody.

She admonished her over the shoplifting offence.

