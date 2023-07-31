Drunk who sang Rangers sectarian song insists he’s not anti-Catholic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drunk who sang Rangers sectarian song insists he’s not anti-Catholic

Samuel Bliss, from Elgin, was told to stop by officers but refused, shouting: "It's ok. I am English".

By David Love
Samuel Bliss appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court.
A drunk who started singing a Rangers sectarian song as police were trying to deal with an ongoing incident has insisted he is not anti-Catholic.

Samuel Bliss was told to stop by officers at the scene on Elgin’s City Arms Close but refused, shouting: “It’s ok. I am English”.

It was then that police decided to arrest the 28-year-old, who spat in an officer’s face as he was led to the waiting police van.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard that Bliss was restrained by officers just after midnight on October 23 2021 when he assaulted the officer.

Sheriff Robert Frazer heard that Bliss, of Victoria Crescent, Elgin was taken to the police station and on the journey he shouted, swore and made threats towards the constables.

‘He is appalled by his behaviour’

Bliss also continued to spit in the perspex and headbutted the rear of the vehicle.

He admitted assault and threatening or abusive behaviour.

Defending, Ian Maltman said: “He is appalled by his behaviour. He was drinking with people he did not know and joined in the football song.

“He has no affiliation to the club nor is anti-Catholic.

“He was fuelled by heavy consumption of alcohol. He regrets his behaviour.”

Sheriff Frazer ordered Bliss to be placed under 18 months of social work supervision and to complete 190 hours of unpaid work in that time.

