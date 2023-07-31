Drunk who sang Rangers sectarian song insists he’s not anti-Catholic

A drunk who started singing a Rangers sectarian song as police were trying to deal with an ongoing incident has insisted he is not anti-Catholic.

Samuel Bliss was told to stop by officers at the scene on Elgin’s City Arms Close but refused, shouting: “It’s ok. I am English”.

It was then that police decided to arrest the 28-year-old, who spat in an officer’s face as he was led to the waiting police van.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard that Bliss was restrained by officers just after midnight on October 23 2021 when he assaulted the officer.

Sheriff Robert Frazer heard that Bliss, of Victoria Crescent, Elgin was taken to the police station and on the journey he shouted, swore and made threats towards the constables.

‘He is appalled by his behaviour’

Bliss also continued to spit in the perspex and headbutted the rear of the vehicle.

He admitted assault and threatening or abusive behaviour.

Defending, Ian Maltman said: “He is appalled by his behaviour. He was drinking with people he did not know and joined in the football song.

“He has no affiliation to the club nor is anti-Catholic.

“He was fuelled by heavy consumption of alcohol. He regrets his behaviour.”

Sheriff Frazer ordered Bliss to be placed under 18 months of social work supervision and to complete 190 hours of unpaid work in that time.