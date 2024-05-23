Man in dock after crashing through wall into Aberdeenshire graveyard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man in dock after crashing through wall into Aberdeenshire graveyard

Murray McGuigan sped into the wall of Belhelvie Churchyard, crashing right through it and into the graveyard on the other side.

By Reporter
A man has appeared in court after ploughing through the wall of an Aberdeenshire cemetery, damaging 15 gravestones and narrowly missing a pedestrian.

Murray McGuigan sped into the wall of Belhelvie Churchyard, crashing right through it and into the graveyard on the other side.

A terrified member of the public who had been in the churchyard narrowly escaped being struck by the vehicle but was showered in debris from the wall.

McGuigan, 36, had been unfit to drive through alcohol consumption at the time and was seriously injured in the frightening crash.

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened at around 4.20pm on Saturday, July 23 2022.

A witness saw McGuigan driving at “excessive speed” towards the T-junction.

They noted that he made no attempt to brake or slow down before “colliding with a wall, going straight through it and landing in the graveyard”.

A pedestrian on the other side of the wall fortunately avoided being struck, but was hit by debris from the wall.

A total of 15 gravestones were damaged in the collision.

McGuigan himself was seriously injured in the crash and was initially unresponsive but started to react before emergency services arrived.

When speaking to him, police officers noticed a smell of alcohol and that he was slurring his words.

He was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Officers later reviewed CCTV of the crash and were of the view the “manner of driving was consistent with someone who had consumed a large quantity of alcohol”.

McGuigan, of Grantown on Spey, pled guilty to dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

‘It’s a minor miracle that no one was killed’

Defence agent Gregor Kelly said: “Clearly he wasn’t in the correct frame of mind.

“He’s not driven in the 22 months since.

“Clearly he realises he’s caused a great deal of damage and he’s asked that his apologies are extended.

“He would welcome the opportunity to pay his debt to society through unpaid work.

“He doesn’t intend on driving for a long time.”

Sheriff Lesley Johnston told McGuigan: “At the time of this incident, you were suffering a period of acute mental illness, prompting you to take the actions you did.

“I’m satisfied, for that reason, that, while serious, this appears to be an isolated incident for you.

“I accept that you have taken considerable steps to address what caused you to behave in this way.”

She ordered him to complete 120 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 16 months.

In the wake of the incident, which was the second time the wall had been driven through in little more than a year, Belhelvie Church posted a statement on social media.

It said: “Given that there were several folk visiting the graveyard at the time, it’s a minor miracle that no one was killed in this incident, including the driver.

“Our hearts go out to everyone who’s going to be affected by this – again.”

