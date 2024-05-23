Man in dock after crashing through wall into Aberdeenshire graveyard

A man has appeared in court after ploughing through the wall of an Aberdeenshire cemetery, damaging 15 gravestones and narrowly missing a pedestrian.

Murray McGuigan sped into the wall of Belhelvie Churchyard, crashing right through it and into the graveyard on the other side.

A terrified member of the public who had been in the churchyard narrowly escaped being struck by the vehicle but was showered in debris from the wall.

McGuigan, 36, had been unfit to drive through alcohol consumption at the time and was seriously injured in the frightening crash.

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened at around 4.20pm on Saturday, July 23 2022.

A witness saw McGuigan driving at “excessive speed” towards the T-junction.

They noted that he made no attempt to brake or slow down before “colliding with a wall, going straight through it and landing in the graveyard”.

A pedestrian on the other side of the wall fortunately avoided being struck, but was hit by debris from the wall.

A total of 15 gravestones were damaged in the collision.

McGuigan himself was seriously injured in the crash and was initially unresponsive but started to react before emergency services arrived.

When speaking to him, police officers noticed a smell of alcohol and that he was slurring his words.

He was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Officers later reviewed CCTV of the crash and were of the view the “manner of driving was consistent with someone who had consumed a large quantity of alcohol”.

McGuigan, of Grantown on Spey, pled guilty to dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

‘It’s a minor miracle that no one was killed’

Defence agent Gregor Kelly said: “Clearly he wasn’t in the correct frame of mind.

“He’s not driven in the 22 months since.

“Clearly he realises he’s caused a great deal of damage and he’s asked that his apologies are extended.

“He would welcome the opportunity to pay his debt to society through unpaid work.

“He doesn’t intend on driving for a long time.”

Sheriff Lesley Johnston told McGuigan: “At the time of this incident, you were suffering a period of acute mental illness, prompting you to take the actions you did.

“I’m satisfied, for that reason, that, while serious, this appears to be an isolated incident for you.

“I accept that you have taken considerable steps to address what caused you to behave in this way.”

She ordered him to complete 120 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 16 months.

In the wake of the incident, which was the second time the wall had been driven through in little more than a year, Belhelvie Church posted a statement on social media.

It said: “Given that there were several folk visiting the graveyard at the time, it’s a minor miracle that no one was killed in this incident, including the driver.

“Our hearts go out to everyone who’s going to be affected by this – again.”

