Man fined for flinging poo-filled bag at police officer

The bag, which contained a police dog's excrement, struck the officer on the head.

By Danny McKay
Colin Forrester leaves Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Colin Forrester leaves Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A man has been fined after flinging a poo-filled bag at a police officer in Aberdeen – hitting him in the head.

Colin Forrester launched the bag, which contained a police dog’s excrement, at the officer in Torry during an incident on North Balnagask Road.

Despite the bag hitting the officer in the head, fortunately, it did not split.

Shocked officers were then quick to arrest the 61-year-old, who has now admitted a charge of assaulting a police officer.

‘Spur of the moment’

Fiscal depute Tom Procter told Aberdeen Sheriff Court police attended the area around 7.30pm on February 9 to deal with a disturbance.

Numerous units, including dog handlers, were in attendance.

Mr Procter said: “During the course of a search using dogs, one of them excreted on a grassy area.

“Police dealt with this, placed it in a bag and placed it nearby while continuing the search.”

The court heard a family member of Forrester was then detained over a separate matter. In response to this Forrester approached the police and was instructed to move back.

Mr Procter said: “The accused walked away, picked up the bag of excrement and threw it at the police constable, making contact with his head.

“The bag did not split.

“The accused attempted to flee but was apprehended.”

Colin Forrester. Image: DC Thomson

Defence agent Jenny Logan said her client had “had a few beers” and had “ongoing mental health issues”.

She explained Forrester had been worried the police were going to hurt the family member being detained.

Ms Logan went on: “He admits acting rashly on the spur of the moment.

A bag of dog poo similar to the one thrown at police by Forrester. Image: DC Thomson

“He’s embarrassed about what he’s done and wishes to apologise to the police officer and the court.

“It was a stupid decision which he takes full responsibility for.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge fined Forrester, of North Balnagask Road, Aberdeen, £180.

Before leaving the dock, Forrester said: “I apologise for taking up the court’s time.”

