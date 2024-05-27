Drink-driver banned after he got behind the wheel and smashed into tree

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drink-driver banned after he got behind the wheel and smashed into tree

Nicol Petrie, 46, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted drinking following his shift as a night manager and then trying to drive home.

By David McPhee
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Aberdeen Sheriff Court

A man has been banned from the roads after he wrapped his car around a tree while nearly four times the drink-drive limit.

Petrie crashed on Skene Street, Aberdeen, in the early hours of the morning.

When people arrived on the scene, they noticed Petrie’s blue Renault was badly damaged and his speech was slurred.

Onlookers believed accused was drunk

Fiscal depute Victoria Kerr told the court that at around 5am on May 5 this year members of the public heard a loud crashing sound from a street nearby.

Upon exiting their property, they saw Petrie’s car wrapped around the trunk of a tree and parts of it scattered across the road.

“Due to the accused’s slurred speech, they formed the opinion that he was intoxicated,” Mr Kerr said.

Petrie then took part in a roadside breath test, which he failed and was taken into custody.

When breathalysed at Kitybrewster Police Station, Petrie gave a reading of 85 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 22mcg.

In the dock, Petrie pleaded guilty to one charge of being in charge of a motor vehicle while over the legal limit to drive.

‘Poor decision’

Defence solicitor Lynn Bentley told the court that her client worked as a night manager and had “unwisely” decided to go to a friend’s house and drink after getting off early.

“He was then unable to get a taxi and made the poor decision to get in his car and drive home,” she said.

Ms Bentley then went on to tell the court that as a result of the crash, Petrie’s car was a write-off, costing him somewhere between £2,000 and £3,000.

Sheriff David Sutherland banned Petrie, of Mugiemoss Road, Aberdeen, from driving for 16 months and ordered him to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work.

