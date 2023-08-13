Woman pulled pint glass from waistband and threw it at officer’s face

A woman who threw a pint glass in the face of a police officer causing it to smash and injure him has been ordered to complete unpaid work.

Kirsty Laird, 32, pulled the improvised weapon from her waistband as the constable attempted to cuff her during a call to an address on Glendoe Terrace.

The officer was left with a minor cut and swelling to his chin but did not require medical treatment.

Laird appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously admitted assaulting the constable to his injury on April 29 2021.

Fiscal depute Shamielah Ghafar said: “When the accused was to be arrested a constable attempted to apply handcuffs to the accused.

Glass ‘concealed’ in waistband

“She has produced a pint glass, which was concealed in her waistband, and threw it into the face of the constable, causing it to smash upon impact.

“The constable sustained a minor cut and swelling to his chin however did not require medical treatment”

Solicitor Graham Mann, for Laird, read from a presentencing report that detailed how officers had initially been responding to a noise complaint at the address.

Assault accused admitted ‘freaking out’

He said: “The police officer handled her in some way and she admitted to ‘freaking out’.”

Mr Mann told Sheriff Lindsay Foulis that his client was “addressing the difficulties that were underlying the offending” adding: “She is going in the right direction.”

Sheriff Foulis placed Laird, of Golf View Road, Inverness, on a community payback order with one year’s supervision and 100 hours of unpaid work in the community.

He told her: “You threw a glass deliberately at the officer. That could have caused significant injury. Thankfully it didn’t.”