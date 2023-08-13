Woman pulled pint glass from waistband and threw it at officer’s face

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman pulled pint glass from waistband and threw it at officer’s face

The constable was attempting to cuff Kirsty Laird when she hurled the hidden glass in his face, causing it to smash

By Jenni Gee
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A woman who threw a pint glass in the face of a police officer causing it to smash and injure him has been ordered to complete unpaid work.

Kirsty Laird, 32, pulled the improvised weapon from her waistband as the constable attempted to cuff her during a call to an address on Glendoe Terrace.

The officer was left with a minor cut and swelling to his chin but did not require medical treatment.

Laird appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously admitted assaulting the constable to his injury on April 29 2021.

Fiscal depute Shamielah Ghafar said: “When the accused was to be arrested a constable attempted to apply handcuffs to the accused.

Glass ‘concealed’ in waistband

“She has produced a pint glass, which was concealed in her waistband, and threw it into the face of the constable, causing it to smash upon impact.

“The constable sustained a minor cut and swelling to his chin however did not require medical treatment”

Solicitor Graham Mann, for Laird, read from a presentencing report that detailed how officers had initially been responding to a noise complaint at the address.

Assault accused admitted ‘freaking out’

He said: “The police officer handled her in some way and she admitted to ‘freaking out’.”

Mr Mann told Sheriff Lindsay Foulis that his client was “addressing the difficulties that were underlying the offending” adding: “She is going in the right direction.”

Sheriff Foulis placed Laird, of Golf View Road, Inverness, on a community payback order with one year’s supervision and 100 hours of unpaid work in the community.

He told her: “You threw a glass deliberately at the officer. That could have caused significant injury. Thankfully it didn’t.”

 

