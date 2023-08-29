Uninsured drink-driver jailed after failing to complete community payback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Uninsured drink-driver jailed after failing to complete community payback

Lewis Forbes had previously admitted the charges and received a community payback order with 160 hours of unpaid, but he failed to complete any of the hours. 

By Jenni Gee
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson

A man who drove uninsured and over the limit has been jailed for seven months.

Lewis Forbes initially refused to provide a breath test when officers traced him following a call from a concerned member of the public.

He also swore at police and repeatedly banged on the inside of the police van as he was taken to Burnett Road Police Station where testing eventually revealed him to be more than twice the drink-drive limit.

Forbes had previously admitted the charges and received a community payback order with 160 hours of unpaid work as well as a disqualification from driving.

But he appeared via videolink from custody to be sentenced again, after failing to complete any of the hours.

Fiscal depute Naomi Duffy-Welsh told the court that the charges date to July 9 last year when Forbes was spotted by a witness driving a yellow Skoda at the Inverness Retail Park.

Driver appeared ‘under the influence’

“He appeared under the influence to the witness,” she said.

Forbes indicated he was heading into the city centre to collect food and appeared “agitated” before leaving.

The alarmed witness contacted police who traced Forbes at the Max’s 2 takeaway in Lombard Street, where another witness had seen him getting out of the driver’s seat of the car.

“The accused approached police and was immediately hostile, behaving in an agitated and aggressive manner. His pupils were enlarged,” Ms Duffy-Welsh said.

A check of the vehicle revealed it was not registered to Forbes and he was not insured to drive it.

The accused would not provide a specimen of breath. When asked why, he told police officers to “f*** off”.

He was taken to Burnett Road Police Station and subsequent testing revealed he had  52 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than twice the legal limit of 22 microgrammes.

‘Life starting to unravel’

Solicitor Rory Gowans, for Forbes, said the crimes marked  “Mr. Forbes’ life starting to unravel”.

He said that his client was previously disqualified and handed 160 hours of unpaid work but “none of the work has been completed”.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank revoked the previous community payback order and instead sentenced Forbes, of Windsor Place, Conon Bridge, to seven months imprisonment.

More from Crime & Courts

The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Man jailed after harrowing 12-year campaign of horrific domestic abuse
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Aberdeen supporter in court after hurling abuse at Rangers fans
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Man brandished bat and told neighbour 'you are dead'
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Ellon biker in dock over horror crash that led to friend's foot amputation
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Retired social worker fined for attacking nurse with butter knife
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Jealous girlfriend sent intimate picture to mum of love triangle rival
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Weekend court roll – a pepper spray viral star and Aldi's most loyal crook
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Inverness man embraced Morrisons delivery driver before assaulting him
Profile picture of Donald Patience looking at the camera.
Highland dad killed during shocking 'dognapping' break-in
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Aberdeen husband in the dock after 27-month campaign of domestic abuse