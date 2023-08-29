Scott Begbie: Westhill’s asylum seeker success story proves divisive anti-immigrant rhetoric wrong

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Begbie: Westhill’s asylum seeker success story proves divisive anti-immigrant rhetoric wrong

This should be the way of the world, where those who can lift those who need help back to their feet, with compassion and dignity.

Locals were initially hesitant when asylum seekers were to be housed at Westhill's Hampton hotel, but the men have become part of the community (Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson)
By Scott Begbie

There is an antidote to the sinister rise of anti-refugee and anti-immigrant rhetoric some would be happy to unleash into our society – and that cure for poisonous prejudice can be found in Westhill.

The town had its doubts about the arrival of 150 male refugees in April, to be housed in the Hampton hotel while their asylum claims were processed. But fast-forward some four months and that wariness has morphed rather wonderfully into a warm welcome.

Local groups are now banding together to help the new residents adjust to life in the area as they await the outcome of their asylum claims, and the refugees, in turn, are helping improve the community, with odd jobs, a bike repair enterprise, and even a litter pick.

And what has brought about this change in attitude? Basic human decency, that’s what.

The people of Westhill saw these men for who they are – ordinary folk who have lost everything to war and chaos in countries like Iran, Iraq and Afghanistan. Locals saw the needs of their guests, they got to know them, and stretched out a caring hand of friendship. The men, who are now trying to rebuild their lives, took it and repaid it in kind and with gratitude.

Refugees are being made to feel welcome in Westhill.
Refugees are being made to feel welcome in Westhill. Image: Westhill and District Rotary Club

It is a sad reality of our times that the plight of those fleeing terror and brutality is used as a political game by some politicians in this country for their own nefarious interests.

There are grisly characters who gleefully paint those looking to rebuild their shattered lives on these shores as villains and spongers, out to cream our benefit system and sully our “way of life”. It is in their interest to sow division and create a fear of the other, to act as a smokescreen for their own gross incompetence and the stench of corruption around them.

It wasn’t a handful of frightened men fleeing for their lives from a brutal regime who created appalling austerity, ripped us out of Europe, then, quite deliberately, crashed our economy, was it?

Westhill is leading the way. It’s a path we should all follow

So, it is like a breath of fresh air to see what is happening in Westhill. Ordinary people – both those who live in the town and those who have newly arrived – working side by side to create a better future for everyone.

This is something the north-east has been doing for generations. We have an enviable reputation as a place that celebrates diversity, welcomes all who come here, and does everything in its power to help them put down roots.

Westhill is leading the way. It’s a path we should all follow.

And how much richer, better and prouder will our communities be if those fleeing into our arms today call the north-east home tomorrow?

Fast food is increasingly dangerous for pedestrians

You know that thing about the Highway Code being updated recently – did I miss the bit where it says none of the laws apply if you are on two wheels, delivering takeout food in Aberdeen?

Red lights? Don’t apply if you are on a bike and there’s a hot pizza in your insulated bag.

Riding on the pavement? Fine, just get that box of noodles to someone’s door in time.

Pedestrians crossing on the green man? Carve through fast enough and no one will notice, other than catching the vague scent of curry in your slipstream.

Food deliveries by bike have grown increasingly popular since 2020 (Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)

Sadly, though, none of this is remotely funny.

I’ve had more than a couple of close shaves, where I’ve stepped off the pavement on a green man and nearly been knocked flying by a speeding idiot on a bike. You have to look both ways, even when the “cross now” beeps are beeping.

And who hasn’t had to step smartly to one side because a delivery bloke is tearing towards you on the pavement? On the pavement!

It’s not just pedal bikes. It’s big, chunky ebikes and even scooters – all driven at high speed by someone glued to Google Maps on their phone to see where they are supposed to be delivering chips. It’s getting like a reenactment of Death Race 2000.

Surely it’s time for a little light enforcement – or, even better, a lot of heavy enforcement – to curb this menace?

Scott Begbie is a journalist and editor, formerly for The Press and Journal and Evening Express

