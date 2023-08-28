Man brandished bat and told neighbour ‘you are dead’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man brandished bat and told neighbour ‘you are dead’

Alan MacDonald fell out with his neighbour during a drinking session before grabbing the weapon and making the threat.

By Jenni Gee
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson

A man brandished a baseball bat at his neighbour while telling him “you are dead”.

Alan MacDonald, 58, fell out with his neighbour during a drinking session at his Muir of Ord home.

After an initial scuffle, the pair were separated by onlookers and returned to their houses, only for MacDonald to emerge brandishing the weapon and shouting the threat.

MacDonald appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of threatening or abusive behaviour in relation to the incident on November 12 last year.

His victim initially appeared beside him in the dock, but his plea of not guilty to a similar charge was accepted by the Crown.

Fiscal depute Naomi Duffy-Welsh told Sheriff Ian Cruickshank: “The accused was socialising with the complainer on the night in question – they had alcoholic drinks together.”

She said that at some point the pair left the property together and MacDonald was seen “shouting and screaming at the top of his voice”  at the other man, who left and returned to his own home nearby.

Neighbour brandished bat

Ms Duffy-Welsh said: “Mr MacDonald was persuaded to return to his property, but he returned to the front door, brandishing a baseball bat.”

MacDonald told the other man: “You are dead.”

Police were called and the baseball bat was seized.

Solicitor Marc Dickson, for MacDonald, told the court that the pair had been neighbours for around 15 years.

He said both men had been involved in a scuffle and had been separated by bystanders.

Mr Dickson added: “He didn’t ever leave the confines of his own property.

“He regrets, and wishes to apologise for, behaving this way.”

Sheriff Cruickshank fined MacDonald, of Broomhill Road, £470 and granted a motion for the forfeiture of the baseball bat.

