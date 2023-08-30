Buckie Thistle player accused of seriously injuring partner with blade

A Highland League player appeared in court today after his partner was seriously injured in an alleged attack involving a blade.

Buckie Thistle’s Samuel Urquhart, 32, was arrested following an incident at a property in Woodlands Brae, Inverness, on Monday afternoon.

Police Scotland said they were called to the home after reports of a disturbance and a 29-year-old woman and 32-year-old man were subsequently taken to Raigmore Hospital.

Urquhart – who signed for Buckie Thistle in 2016 – appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court facing a charge that he assaulted his partner to her severe injury with a blade.

He was also charged with threatening or abusive behaviour and malicious mischief.

He made no plea, was committed for further examination and released on bail.

Multiple police vehicles were called to the scene in the Westhill area of the city.

Club declines to comment about arrest

A police spokesman said: “Around 12.40pm on Monday, we were called to a report of a disturbance in the Woodlands Brae area of Inverness.

“Officers attended and a 29-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man were taken to Raigmore Hospital.

“The 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. He is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court today.”

A spokesman for Buckie Thistle said: “The club would appreciate not being contacted for comment at the moment given Sam has been absent for some months now struggling with personal issues and can’t be reached by anyone at the club.

“Once the full facts come to light we will reach out to Sam to support him if he wants it.

“But until that point, we will make no comment as we do not know enough of the facts of the matter to accurately do so.”