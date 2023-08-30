Fire breaks out at farm near Buckie with five appliances sent to tackle blaze

A fire has broken out at a farm near Buckie in Moray, with five appliances currently at the scene tackling the blaze.

The fire service was called to the scene at Portgordon, which lies just over a mile to the south-west of Buckie, at 1.15pm this afternoon.

They remain at the premises trying to contain the flames, which is believed to be from a grain dryer.

The five appliances came from nearby Buckie, as well as Aberlour, Elgin and Keith respectively.

