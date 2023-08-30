Moray Fire breaks out at farm near Buckie with five appliances sent to tackle blaze It happened at about 1.15pm today in Portgordon. By Chris Cromar August 30 2023, 2.24pm Share Fire breaks out at farm near Buckie with five appliances sent to tackle blaze Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/moray/6099052/fire-farm-portgordon-buckie/ Copy Link 0 comment Five fire appliances are currently at the scene. A fire has broken out at a farm near Buckie in Moray, with five appliances currently at the scene tackling the blaze. The fire service was called to the scene at Portgordon, which lies just over a mile to the south-west of Buckie, at 1.15pm this afternoon. They remain at the premises trying to contain the flames, which is believed to be from a grain dryer. The five appliances came from nearby Buckie, as well as Aberlour, Elgin and Keith respectively. More as we get it.
