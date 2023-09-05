Riverside path sealed off in Inverurie following report of serious sexual assault

A riverside path in Inverurie has been sealed off by police after reports of a serious sexual assault.

The entrance to the riverside path near Port Elphinstone is currently cordoned off with police in attendance.

Police received reports of a serious sexual assault near to the River Don in Inverurie at around 6.30pm last night.

Part of the riverside path walk on the bank of the river is currently closed leading to St James’s Place.

A police spokesman said: “We received a report of a serious sexual assault near to the River Don and St James’s Place in Inverurie at around 6.30pm on Monday.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

The lower path next to the river is cordoned off with police tape as officers continue to patrol the area.

Pictures show a police officer stood at the scene where the incident took place.

Police appear to be walking back and forth along the path, as they aren’t allowing anyone through.

The area is a highly popular spot for locals and is always busy with residents walking their dogs.