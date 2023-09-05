Cruise firm confirms return to Aberdeen for its 2024 schedule

The magnificent Scenic Eclipse will return to Aberdeen next year as part of her cruise ship schedule.

The £180 million vessel will dock in the south harbour on June 14 as part of her Scottish Isles: Historic Trails and Wilderness cruise.

More than 50 cruise calls are due to be made in Port of Aberdeen during the 2024 season.

Built in 2018, Scenic Eclipse is more than 550ft long and can carry 228 passengers.

Aberdeen harbour ‘distinctive’

She will arrive in Aberdeen on June 28 next year, having sailed from Dublin.

Prices for the Scottish Isles: Historic Trails and Wilderness cruise start at £7,050 per person.

Describing the experience, cruise firm Scenic said: “From the astonishing wildlife and birdwatching in the Inner Hebrides, to the preserved Celtic and Viking archeological sites of the Orkney Islands, the Scottish isles are a revelation.”

Before arriving in the Granite City passengers will have stopped off in Oban, Fort William, Portree, Stromness, Portrush and St Kilda.

Describing the Granite City, Scenic said: “Set neatly between the mountains and the sea, Aberdeen’s harbour is said to be ‘one of the most architecturally distinctive in Europe.’

“Docking in the heart of the city, witness Aberdeen’s famous stunning, sparkling, granite buildings and monuments shimmering in the sunlight and listen for the warming tones of Scottish dialect ‘Doric’ as you roam.”

Aberdeen proving popular for cruise ships

Scenic Eclipse is not the only ship to confirm its return.

The spectacular £78m Sea Cloud Spirit will dock in the south harbour on June 28 2024, as part of its For Connoisseurs and Sailing Buffs cruise.

She will arrive in Aberdeen, having sailed from Edinburgh.

Sea Cloud Spirit operator Sea Cloud said the decision to return was made as Aberdeen is “very attractive” for guests.