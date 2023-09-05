Cruise firm confirms return to Aberdeen for its 2024 schedule

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cruise firm confirms return to Aberdeen for its 2024 schedule

The luxury vessel is one of more than 50 due to dock in the Granite City next year.

By Kelly Wilson
Scenic Eclipse will return to Aberdeen next year as part of its cruise schedule. Image: Sam Reynolds
Scenic Eclipse will return to Aberdeen next year as part of its cruise schedule. Image: Sam Reynolds

The magnificent Scenic Eclipse will return to Aberdeen next year as part of her cruise ship schedule.

The £180 million vessel will dock in the south harbour on June 14 as part of her Scottish Isles: Historic Trails and Wilderness cruise.

More than 50 cruise calls are due to be made in Port of Aberdeen during the 2024 season.

Built in 2018, Scenic Eclipse is more than 550ft long and can carry 228 passengers.

Aberdeen harbour ‘distinctive’

She will arrive in Aberdeen on June 28 next year, having sailed from Dublin.

Prices for the Scottish Isles: Historic Trails and Wilderness cruise start at £7,050 per person.

Describing the experience, cruise firm Scenic said: “From the astonishing wildlife and birdwatching in the Inner Hebrides, to the preserved Celtic and Viking archeological sites of the Orkney Islands, the Scottish isles are a revelation.”

Before arriving in the Granite City passengers will have stopped off in Oban, Fort William, Portree, Stromness, Portrush and St Kilda.

Scenic Eclipse will make her way to Aberdeen as part of a nine-day cruise. Image: Siren Comms

Describing the Granite City, Scenic said: “Set neatly between the mountains and the sea, Aberdeen’s harbour is said to be ‘one of the most architecturally distinctive in Europe.’

“Docking in the heart of the city, witness Aberdeen’s famous stunning, sparkling, granite buildings and monuments shimmering in the sunlight and listen for the warming tones of Scottish dialect ‘Doric’ as you roam.”

Aberdeen proving popular for cruise ships

Scenic Eclipse is not the only ship to confirm its return.

The spectacular £78m Sea Cloud Spirit will dock in the south harbour on June 28 2024, as part of its For Connoisseurs and Sailing Buffs cruise.

Sea Cloud Spirit will be back in Aberdeen. Image: Sea Cloud

She will arrive in Aberdeen, having sailed from Edinburgh.

Sea Cloud Spirit operator Sea Cloud said the decision to return was made as Aberdeen is “very attractive” for guests.

