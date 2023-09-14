Man had hunting knife and baseball bat in street outside Highland pub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man had hunting knife and baseball bat in street outside Highland pub

Concerned pubgoers called the police after spotting David Sinclair outside the Claymore Bar in Grantown-on-Spey.

By Jenni Gee
David Sinclair, who was spotted with a knife and bat outside the Moray pub
David Sinclair appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court

Moray pub revellers called the police after a man was seen lurking outside armed with a hunting knife and baseball bat.

David Sinclair was spotted brandishing the weapons near the Claymore Bar in Grantown-on-Spey, telling concerned onlookers: “I’m looking for the guy who was threatening me.”

Sinclair has now appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court, having previously admitted charges of having an offensive weapon and knife in a public place.

The charges detailed that the 33-year-old had the weapons with him at a crossroads between Grant Road and Seafield Avenue on February 19 this year.

The incident took place outside the Claymore Bar, in Grantown-on-Spey. Image: Google Street View

Fiscal depute Adelle Gray told the court that the incident began at around 1am when witnesses who were leaving the High Street pub spotted Sinclair on the street.

“The accused was brandishing a large hunting knife in his right hand and a baseball bat in his left hand,” she said.

On spotting them, Sinclair concealed the weapons and told the witnesses: “I know you, you are okay. I am looking for the guy who was threatening me.”

One of the onlookers thought that Sinclair was referring to her brother and police were called.

They traced Sinclair, who was cautioned and charged.

He told them: “Yeah, I told yous I done it, I’ll admit when I’m in the wrong.”

‘A moment of madness’

Sinclair’s solicitor Natalie Paterson said the incident represented what was “quite frankly a moment of madness”.

She said Sinclair had since “turned his life around” and was in full-time employment.

She said: “He is the happiest he has been in a long time.

“He understands the serious nature of the offences.”

Sheriff Sara Matheson fined Sinclair, of Beachen Court, Grantown-on-Spey, £760. She also ordered the forfeiture of the two weapons.

