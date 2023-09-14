Man had hunting knife and baseball bat in street outside Highland pub

Moray pub revellers called the police after a man was seen lurking outside armed with a hunting knife and baseball bat.

David Sinclair was spotted brandishing the weapons near the Claymore Bar in Grantown-on-Spey, telling concerned onlookers: “I’m looking for the guy who was threatening me.”

Sinclair has now appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court, having previously admitted charges of having an offensive weapon and knife in a public place.

The charges detailed that the 33-year-old had the weapons with him at a crossroads between Grant Road and Seafield Avenue on February 19 this year.

Fiscal depute Adelle Gray told the court that the incident began at around 1am when witnesses who were leaving the High Street pub spotted Sinclair on the street.

“The accused was brandishing a large hunting knife in his right hand and a baseball bat in his left hand,” she said.

On spotting them, Sinclair concealed the weapons and told the witnesses: “I know you, you are okay. I am looking for the guy who was threatening me.”

One of the onlookers thought that Sinclair was referring to her brother and police were called.

They traced Sinclair, who was cautioned and charged.

He told them: “Yeah, I told yous I done it, I’ll admit when I’m in the wrong.”

‘A moment of madness’

Sinclair’s solicitor Natalie Paterson said the incident represented what was “quite frankly a moment of madness”.

She said Sinclair had since “turned his life around” and was in full-time employment.

She said: “He is the happiest he has been in a long time.

“He understands the serious nature of the offences.”

Sheriff Sara Matheson fined Sinclair, of Beachen Court, Grantown-on-Spey, £760. She also ordered the forfeiture of the two weapons.