Aberdeen pizza-lover’s one-way street mishap led to crash

A hungry pizza-lover crashed while going the wrong way down a one-way street after picking up his order.

Eniola Akinsanmi had initially driven the correct way down Howburn Place to collect his takeaway from the popular pizza parlour Big Manny’s.

But after picking the pizza up, the 21-year-old performed a three-point turn and emerged from the junction back onto Holburn Street the wrong way.

Another driver, obviously not expecting anybody to come from the junction, then ploughed into the side of him and was left with £10,000 of damage.

Fiscal depute Andrew McMann told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 8.30pm on July 1 last year.

‘CCTV shows what happened’

He said: “The situation is, the accused has driven out of the junction of Howburn Place onto Holburn Street. That’s a one-way system. He was coming the other way.

“The accused pulled out at a very slow speed in front of traffic.

“The driver of the other car was going the speed limit, not expecting anybody to be coming out of that junction.”

Akinsanmi, of Queens Crescent, Aberdeen, pled guilty to careless driving.

His defence agent Paul Barnett told the court: “He had been attending at a takeaway restaurant called Big Manny’s Pizza on Holburn Street and parked on Howburn Place.

“He entered it the correct way, parked there, went to pick up his pizza and came out.”

Mr Barnett explained there was one-way signage at the entrance to the street but when Akinsanmi returned to his car, there was none visible.

‘He’s not thrill-seeking’

The solicitor added: “He performed a three-point turn and came back out the way he entered. CCTV shows what happened very clearly”.

Mr Barnett said the other car appeared to be travelling slightly faster than the others and did not slow down before the collision.

However, he accepted that the driver would not have been expecting someone to emerge from that junction due to it being a one-way street.

The solicitor, referring to his client, said: “He’s not thrill-seeking or anything like that, it’s just a poor judgement”.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge fined Akinsanmi £300 and gave him four penalty points.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.