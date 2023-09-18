Aberdeen pizza-lover’s one-way street mishap led to crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen pizza-lover’s one-way street mishap led to crash

Eniola Akinsanmi had initially driven the correct way down Howburn Place to collect his takeaway from a popular pizza parlour.

By Danny McKay
A big Manny's Pizza in Aberdeen, their shop on Howburn Place was where the crash happened
Eniola Akinsanmi had just picked up his Big Manny's Pizza when the crash happened. Image: DC Thomson

A hungry pizza-lover crashed while going the wrong way down a one-way street after picking up his order.

Eniola Akinsanmi had initially driven the correct way down Howburn Place to collect his takeaway from the popular pizza parlour Big Manny’s.

But after picking the pizza up, the 21-year-old performed a three-point turn and emerged from the junction back onto Holburn Street the wrong way.

Another driver, obviously not expecting anybody to come from the junction, then ploughed into the side of him and was left with £10,000 of damage.

Fiscal depute Andrew McMann told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 8.30pm on July 1 last year.

‘CCTV shows what happened’

He said: “The situation is, the accused has driven out of the junction of Howburn Place onto Holburn Street. That’s a one-way system. He was coming the other way.

“The accused pulled out at a very slow speed in front of traffic.

“The driver of the other car was going the speed limit, not expecting anybody to be coming out of that junction.”

Akinsanmi, of Queens Crescent, Aberdeen, pled guilty to careless driving.

His defence agent Paul Barnett told the court: “He had been attending at a takeaway restaurant called Big Manny’s Pizza on Holburn Street and parked on Howburn Place.

“He entered it the correct way, parked there, went to pick up his pizza and came out.”

Mr Barnett explained there was one-way signage at the entrance to the street but when Akinsanmi returned to his car, there was none visible.

‘He’s not thrill-seeking’

The solicitor added: “He performed a three-point turn and came back out the way he entered. CCTV shows what happened very clearly”.

Mr Barnett said the other car appeared to be travelling slightly faster than the others and did not slow down before the collision.

However, he accepted that the driver would not have been expecting someone to emerge from that junction due to it being a one-way street.

The solicitor, referring to his client, said: “He’s not thrill-seeking or anything like that, it’s just a poor judgement”.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge fined Akinsanmi £300 and gave him four penalty points.

