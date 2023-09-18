Paul Third: Aberdeen boss Barry Robson may be victim of his own success – but needs quick turnaround

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul Third: Aberdeen boss Barry Robson may be victim of his own success – but needs quick turnaround

Qualification for Europe and a summer of change has contributed to the Dons' difficult start to the season.

Dons boss Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Dons boss Barry Robson. Image: SNS
By Paul Third

Seven weeks is all it has taken for the feelgood factor around Aberdeen to wear off.

The Dons support booed their team off for the second game running following the 2-0 loss at Hearts on Saturday.

The sense of frustration and unhappiness at the club’s poor start to the season is clear for all to see and hear.

Is it good enough? No, clearly it hasn’t been. But should it come as a surprise? Probably not.

It does feel as if Robson is a victim of his own success in many ways, but a quick revisit of what has led to this point is needed.

Robson’s ascension to Dons dugout

Robson effectively coached his way into landing the manager’s job on a permanent basis last season.

While chairman Dave Cormack and chief executive Alan Burrows were leading the search for Jim Goodwin’s successor, interim boss Robson got on with the job of improving the team’s fortunes.

As time went by, results got him the job – pure and simple.

Barry Robson was appointed manager on May 1. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

He did so well he was confirmed as boss for the rest of the season at the end of March.

By transforming a team who failed to win three games in a row in the league from January to July, into a side who put together a seven-game winning run, he was given the job on a permanent basis on May 1.

One more win was all it took to ensure the fairytale finish of third place was achieved and the Dons got it with a 3-0 win against St Mirren in their final home game on May 24.

The mood around the club, city and the fanbase was one of unity and satisfaction – with a dose of excitement of what lay ahead this term, including in Europe, thrown in for good measure.

The summer of great expectations

The result of last season’s achievement, which seemed an impossible dream when Robson replaced Goodwin, means expectations have been heightened.

After all, if Robson can do that with a team who underperformed under the previous manager, imagine what he could do with his own squad…

So began a comprehensive summer overhaul of Aberdeen’s squad, one which few would have denied was needed.

Aberdeen’s Stefan Gartenmann made his debut against Hearts on Saturday. Image: SNS.

There have been 13 new arrivals at the club, but the arrivals have come over a period of three months and it is not unreasonable of the manager to ask for patience to bed in all his new players.

One clean sheet, recorded on the opening day of the season, suggests the wait for a solid foundation continues and Robson is now repeatedly switching between a three-man defence and four at the back during games in the hope of finding a formula for success.

Reward of European football also brings added challenges

European football and the added challenges it brings also needs to be considered.

The Dons are struggling for a winning combination, but their two best performances have come in their Europa League play-off defeat by Swedish champions BK Hacken.

Two of their poorest displays have come in the league games after those two legs, a 2-2 draw at St Mirren and 2-0 home defeat by Hibernian.

Aberdeen’s Duk and BK Hacken’s Mikkel Rygaard in action in the Europa League play-off. Image: SNS.

That challenge will continue in the weeks ahead, starting with Thursday’s opening group match in the Conference League at Eintracht Frankfurt.

While Robson and his players are focused on that, Ross County, their opponents on Sunday, have a whole week to prepare for their Premiership trip to Pittodrie.

Take the European demands with the fact this Aberdeen team is undercooked and domestic rivals are rested and lying in wait, and it adds up to seriously challenging combination for Robson and his players.

Taking a measured view of why Aberdeen have not clicked yet does not let anyone off the hook – and Robson must know that.

The fans are waiting for a performance and a result to give them belief it will all turn out well in the end.

