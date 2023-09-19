Disgruntled son-in-law jailed for stealing £110,000 of machinery from businessman’s yard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Disgruntled son-in-law jailed for stealing £110,000 of machinery from businessman’s yard

Alexander Ferguson told his own father on the day of the raid: "I've got five low loaders sitting here the now. I am f****** emptying his f****** place."

By David Love
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Alexander Ferguson was jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court.

A disgruntled son-in-law who raided his father-in-law’s business premises and stole machinery worth £110,000 has been jailed for 21 months.

Alexander Ferguson, 51, targeted premises belonging to his then-wife’s dad, businessman Brian MacGregor.

It happened more than five years ago in August 2018, when Ferguson made off with the expensive equipment that included tractors, forklifts and dumper trucks.

On the day that he targeted the Moy Moss yard near Dalmagarry, Ferguson sent voice notes to his own father.

The communications included one audio message that said: “I’ve got five low loaders sitting here the now. I am f****** emptying his f****** place”.

Ferguson appeared for sentencing at Inverness Sheriff Court, having previously admitted a charge of theft by opening a lockfast place.

Seized mobile phones implicated Alexander Ferguson

At the earlier hearing, fiscal depute Robert Weir told the court that Ferguson and Mr MacGregor had previously worked together in business for a number of years, although there was no formal arrangement.

Mr Weir said that Mr MacGregor had received a phone call from an employee, notifying him of the theft and the police were then contacted.

“Mr MacGregor thereafter made his own enquiries into the incident and apprised the police of the information.

“He identified parties involved in transporting and the recipient of some of the vehicles who in turn implicated the accused as being responsible,” Mr Weir explained.

The prosecutor added that after Ferguson’s arrest, his mobile phones were seized and analysis of them revealed audio files implicating him in the thefts.

Mr Weir said that one was to his father on the day of the theft.

It said: “Right, I know I can trust you to keep your mooth [sic] shut, right? Never mention this. I’ve got five low loaders sitting here the now. I am f****** emptying his f****** place.”

Mr MacGregor valued the stolen property at £110,000.

All of it was recovered, except for one vehicle valued at £15,000.

At Ferguson’s sentencing, his defence counsel Pauline Baillie told the court that her client had said he was waiting for an inheritance, which would provide the funds to compensate Mr MacGregor for his loss.

This had not been confirmed prior to the case calling, she said.

‘He took matters into his own hands’

Ms Baillie added: “There was a business relationship between him and his father-in-law and the businesses were combined.

“Then he got a message from his former father-in-law to say he was no longer involved.”

“There was significant value in what his input was to the company but as there was no formal agreement, there was no formal way he could be compensated and he took matters into his own hands.”

Sheriff Cruickshank told Ferguson, of Broad Street, Glasgow: “There is some kind of explanation for this about a business venture but I have to say I am none the wiser about what it was.

“I have asked previously for information about compensation and yet again there is none before me.

“You did steal £110,000 of machinery and there is only one disposal for that which is a custodial sentence.”

Ferguson was sent to prison for 21 months.

