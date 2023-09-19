Aberdeen Women goalkeeper Annalisa McCann keen to push on after making first start of the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Aberdeen Women goalkeeper Annalisa McCann keen to push on after making first start of the season

McCann was named in the Dons' starting XI for the first time on Sunday after on-loan keeper Faye Kirby sustained an ACL injury.

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen Women goalkeeper Annalisa McCann in action against Celtic.
Aberdeen Women goalkeeper Annalisa McCann in action against Celtic. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen Women goalkeeper Annalisa McCann wants to push on after making her first start of the SWPL season against Celtic.

McCann was named in the starting XI for the first time this season on Sunday – following on-loan Liverpool goalkeeper Faye Kirby returning to her parent club after rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament.

The Merseyside club have confirmed Kirby, 19, will be sidelined for the rest of the campaign.

It was a difficult first start for McCann as the Dons suffered a 4-0 defeat against Fran Alonso’s Celts.

McCann was the Reds’ first choice goalkeeper for most of last season, making 23 appearances in the top-flight, but found herself back-up to Kirby during the start of this term.

She admits it was difficult to find herself among the substitutes after her breakthrough campaign – but insists she will be ready when called upon.

The goalkeeper said: “I always knew we would bring in another goalkeeper. It’s not feasible to play with just one keeper for an entire season, because that was quite tough on me (last season) as well.

“I just need to push on and keep going.

“Faye is a great goalkeeper and great competition. You don’t wish injury on anyone, so hopefully she is back fit and well again soon.

Goalkeeper Faye Kirby in action during her loan spell with Aberdeen Women.
Goalkeeper Faye Kirby in action during her loan spell with Aberdeen Women. Image: Shutterstock.

“I just need to try and prove in these games that I can handle the pressure. I did it last season, but I’m just grateful to have had the opportunity (against Celtic) and I’m wishing Faye all the best for her recovery.”

Despite the scoreline, McCann impressed in her first start and made a string of key saves to keep Celtic at bay.

McCann said: “It was always going to be a difficult game against Celtic. They are a tough team and will be competing for the league again after running it close last season.

“For us, we just had to go out there and give 100% and I think we did that.

“We have suffered with injuries during the week, so it was always going to be a tough game.”

McCann’s next opportunity between the sticks will come after the international break when the Dons begin their Sky Sports Cup campaign against Hibernian on October 1.

The young goalkeeper added: “I’ve just got to take it game by game, but we’ve got a long break now.

“I think we need the break because it’s been a busy start to the season.

“We’ll come back ready for the cup game against Hibs, which will be a good challenge.”

More from Women's Football

Goalkeeper Faye Kirby in action during her loan spell with Aberdeen Women.
Aberdeen Women boss Clint Lancaster disappointed to lose loan goalkeeper Faye Kirby who returns…
Aberdeen's Hannah Stewart battles with Celtic's Caitlin Hayes in a SWPL match at Balmoral Stadium.
Clint Lancaster concedes better team won as Aberdeen Women beaten 4-0 by Celtic
Aberdeen Women captain Nadine Hanssen.
Nadine Hanssen backs Aberdeen Women to move on from midweek Hibs defeat for Celtic…
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore.
Aberdeen Women duo Bayley Hutchison and Eilidh Shore named in Scotland U23 squad
Scotland Women lineup ahead of a World Cup qualifying match at Hampden
Rachel Corsie: Why there is positive buzz around Scotland Women ahead of Nations League…
Aberdeen Women goalkeeper Faye Kirby.
On-loan Aberdeen Women goalkeeper Faye Kirby to return to parent club Liverpool for assessment…
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster laments costly injuries and red card in 5-0 defeat…
Aberdeen Women defender Madison Finnie.
Aberdeen Women suffer 5-0 loss against Hibernian in heaviest SWPL defeat this season
Bayley Hutchison scoring against Hamilton Accies in a SWPL match at Balmoral Stadium.
Bayley Hutchison hoping Aberdeen Women goal-scoring form can secure Scotland U23 call-up
Aberdeen Women player Francesca Ogilvie.
Aberdeen Women playing with confidence, says Francesca Ogilvie

Conversation