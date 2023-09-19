Aberdeen Women goalkeeper Annalisa McCann keen to push on after making first start of the season

Aberdeen Women goalkeeper Annalisa McCann wants to push on after making her first start of the SWPL season against Celtic.

McCann was named in the starting XI for the first time this season on Sunday – following on-loan Liverpool goalkeeper Faye Kirby returning to her parent club after rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament.

The Merseyside club have confirmed Kirby, 19, will be sidelined for the rest of the campaign.

It was a difficult first start for McCann as the Dons suffered a 4-0 defeat against Fran Alonso’s Celts.

McCann was the Reds’ first choice goalkeeper for most of last season, making 23 appearances in the top-flight, but found herself back-up to Kirby during the start of this term.

She admits it was difficult to find herself among the substitutes after her breakthrough campaign – but insists she will be ready when called upon.

The goalkeeper said: “I always knew we would bring in another goalkeeper. It’s not feasible to play with just one keeper for an entire season, because that was quite tough on me (last season) as well.

“I just need to push on and keep going.

“Faye is a great goalkeeper and great competition. You don’t wish injury on anyone, so hopefully she is back fit and well again soon.

“I just need to try and prove in these games that I can handle the pressure. I did it last season, but I’m just grateful to have had the opportunity (against Celtic) and I’m wishing Faye all the best for her recovery.”

Despite the scoreline, McCann impressed in her first start and made a string of key saves to keep Celtic at bay.

McCann said: “It was always going to be a difficult game against Celtic. They are a tough team and will be competing for the league again after running it close last season.

“For us, we just had to go out there and give 100% and I think we did that.

“We have suffered with injuries during the week, so it was always going to be a tough game.”

McCann’s next opportunity between the sticks will come after the international break when the Dons begin their Sky Sports Cup campaign against Hibernian on October 1.

The young goalkeeper added: “I’ve just got to take it game by game, but we’ve got a long break now.

“I think we need the break because it’s been a busy start to the season.

“We’ll come back ready for the cup game against Hibs, which will be a good challenge.”