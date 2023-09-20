Drink-driving hospital builder tells sheriff he had a ‘rush of blood to the head’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drink-driving hospital builder tells sheriff he had a ‘rush of blood to the head’

Carl Smith was three times the legal alcohol limit and wasn't even allowed to drive at the time police caught him behind the wheel.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court in Aberdeen where Kirsty Sutherlnad was conviced of offences in February 2023. .
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A drink-driving builder who came to Aberdeen to work on the site of a new hospital told a sheriff he had a “rush of blood to the head”.

Carl Smith had been drinking in a pub near the city’s Frederick Street before making the rash decision to get behind the wheel of a van.

But the 65-year-old quickly caught the attention of the police and he was pulled over.

On top of failing a breath test, revealing he was three times the legal alcohol limit, further checks revealed he was already banned from driving.

Fiscal depute Claire Stewart told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 10.15pm on August 25 last month.

‘Smell of alcohol’ on his breath, unsteady on his feet

“Police on uniformed patrol observed a white transit van driving at the locus,” she said and added: “They suspected the driver to have come from a nearby licenced premises”.

Officers stopped the vehicle and, on finding Smith to be the driver, noticed a “smell of alcohol” on his breath.

Smith was also unsteady on his feet and it was discovered that he was disqualified from driving.

He was arrested after failing a breath test.

Smith, who is from Pembrokeshire in England but is staying on Errol Street while in Aberdeen, pled guilty to driving while disqualified and with 68mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

The legal limit is 22mcg.

‘I had a rush of blood to the head’

The road traffic offender, who defended himself in court without a solicitor, said he had been drinking in a nearby pub, adding: “I had a rush of blood to the head”.

Sheriff Donald Ferguson told Smith: “It’s a serious matter to drive while disqualified. When I started off as a lawyer, most accused persons who did that went to prison.

“If you commit such an offence again, that’s a very likely disposal.”

The sheriff fined Smith £1,275 and banned him from driving for 18 months.

