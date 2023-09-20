Major travel disruption due to heavy rain overnight could last until this evening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Transport

Major travel disruption due to heavy rain overnight could last until this evening

ScotRail is warning cancellations and delays will last until 7pm tonight following heavy rain overnight.

By Ross Hempseed
Scotrail strike network rail
Train services have been affected by heavy rain overnight. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

ScotRail is warning travel disruption may last until this evening following heavy rain across Scotland overnight.

The Met Office issued a yellow warning for rain affecting large parts of Central Scotland and as north as Mallaig and the southern Highlands.

Sepa has also issued flood alerts across Argyll and Bute, Skye and Lochaber, Findhorn, Nairn and Speyside.

A flood warning is in place at Sluggan to Dulnain Bridge where river levels are expected to continue to rise on Wednesday morning.

This has led to several services operating between the Highlands and Centreal Belt to be “cancelled, delayed or revised” according to ScotRail.

The train operator has had to reduce train speeds through certain areas due to the impact of heavy rain, which could impact journeys until 7pm this evening.

Sepa issued flood alert
Heavy rain overnight has caused disruption on the railways. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.

Some routes have already been amended with early morning services between Inverness and Glasgow Queens Street terminating at Perth either way.

Heavy rain is also impacting the Inverness to Kyle of Lochalsh line which will terminate at Dingwall either way.

In addition, there has been major disruption on the West Highland Line with several cancellations according to the ScotRail website.

  •  8.21am – Glasgow Queen Street to Oban
  • 8.42am – Inverness to Glasgow Queen Street
  • 8.57am – Oban to Glasgow Queen Street
  • 10.36am – Glasgow Queen Street to Oban
  • 12.11pm – Oban to Crianlarich
  • 12.22pm – Glasgow Queen Street to Oban
  • 2.24pm – Crianlarich to Mallaig
  • 2.41pm – Oban to Glasgow Queen Street
  • 4.34pm – Glasgow Queen Street to Oban
  • 6.11pm – Oban to Crianlarich
  • 6.15pm – Mallaig to Fort William

To find out if your journey has been impacted visit the ScotRail website.

