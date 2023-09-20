Major travel disruption due to heavy rain overnight could last until this evening

ScotRail is warning travel disruption may last until this evening following heavy rain across Scotland overnight.

The Met Office issued a yellow warning for rain affecting large parts of Central Scotland and as north as Mallaig and the southern Highlands.

Sepa has also issued flood alerts across Argyll and Bute, Skye and Lochaber, Findhorn, Nairn and Speyside.

A flood warning is in place at Sluggan to Dulnain Bridge where river levels are expected to continue to rise on Wednesday morning.

This has led to several services operating between the Highlands and Centreal Belt to be “cancelled, delayed or revised” according to ScotRail.

The train operator has had to reduce train speeds through certain areas due to the impact of heavy rain, which could impact journeys until 7pm this evening.

Some routes have already been amended with early morning services between Inverness and Glasgow Queens Street terminating at Perth either way.

Heavy rain is also impacting the Inverness to Kyle of Lochalsh line which will terminate at Dingwall either way.

In addition, there has been major disruption on the West Highland Line with several cancellations according to the ScotRail website.

8.21am – Glasgow Queen Street to Oban

8.42am – Inverness to Glasgow Queen Street

8.57am – Oban to Glasgow Queen Street

10.36am – Glasgow Queen Street to Oban

12.11pm – Oban to Crianlarich

12.22pm – Glasgow Queen Street to Oban

2.24pm – Crianlarich to Mallaig

2.41pm – Oban to Glasgow Queen Street

4.34pm – Glasgow Queen Street to Oban

6.11pm – Oban to Crianlarich

6.15pm – Mallaig to Fort William

To find out if your journey has been impacted visit the ScotRail website.