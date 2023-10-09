Angry domestic abuser evaded doorbell camera to enter home uninvited

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angry domestic abuser evaded doorbell camera to enter home uninvited

Steven Cameron entered his ex partner's address using the unlocked rear door so he would avoid detection.

By Jenni Gee
An angry ex evaded a doorbell camera to enter his former partner’s home uninvited, scaring her and her teenage son.

Domestic abuser Steven Cameron was under the influence of alcohol when he walked into his ex’s home through an unlocked back door, avoiding the doorbell camera at the front entrance.

The residents at the address were so alarmed by his behaviour that they left and sought refuge with Women’s Aid.

Cameron, 37, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously admitted a charge of threatening or abusive behaviour towards his ex-partner in relation to the incident on July 5 of this year.

Fiscal depute Grant McLennan told the court that Cameron and the woman’s relationship had broken down but he had returned to her home at 11.15pm uninvited and under the influence of alcohol.

Knowing that there was a Ring doorbell, he made his way through the open rear door, avoiding detection.

The court heard that this caused alarm to the woman’s teenage son.

Uninvited ex was ‘verbally abusive’

After this Cameron became “verbally abusive” calling the woman a “twisted little c***”.

Mr McLennan said: “This caused fear and alarm, resulting in her choosing to leave her address and seek refuge with Women’s Aid.”

Police were contacted and Cameron was later arrested.

The fiscal depute told Sheriff Gary Aitken that the woman in question supported the idea a non-harassment order that would prevent Cameron from approaching or contacting her.

Solicitor David Patterson, for Cameron, gave no background to the offence, saying he had nothing further to add to a pre-sentencing report that had been seen by the sheriff.

Drinking ‘no excuse’ for behaviour

Placing Cameron on a community payback order with a requirement that he take part in a domestic abuse programme, Sheriff Aitken said: “There is really no excuse for behaviour of this kind – drinking certainly isn’t an excuse for it.

“The Caledonian Men’s Programme is aimed at those who engage in domestic abuse. I think there is merit in that.”

He also made Cameron, of Culbo Road, Culbokie, subject of a non-harassment order, preventing him from approaching or contacting the woman for 12 months.

 

