Angry domestic abuser evaded doorbell camera to enter home uninvited

An angry ex evaded a doorbell camera to enter his former partner’s home uninvited, scaring her and her teenage son.

Domestic abuser Steven Cameron was under the influence of alcohol when he walked into his ex’s home through an unlocked back door, avoiding the doorbell camera at the front entrance.

The residents at the address were so alarmed by his behaviour that they left and sought refuge with Women’s Aid.

Cameron, 37, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously admitted a charge of threatening or abusive behaviour towards his ex-partner in relation to the incident on July 5 of this year.

Fiscal depute Grant McLennan told the court that Cameron and the woman’s relationship had broken down but he had returned to her home at 11.15pm uninvited and under the influence of alcohol.

Knowing that there was a Ring doorbell, he made his way through the open rear door, avoiding detection.

The court heard that this caused alarm to the woman’s teenage son.

Uninvited ex was ‘verbally abusive’

After this Cameron became “verbally abusive” calling the woman a “twisted little c***”.

Mr McLennan said: “This caused fear and alarm, resulting in her choosing to leave her address and seek refuge with Women’s Aid.”

Police were contacted and Cameron was later arrested.

The fiscal depute told Sheriff Gary Aitken that the woman in question supported the idea a non-harassment order that would prevent Cameron from approaching or contacting her.

Solicitor David Patterson, for Cameron, gave no background to the offence, saying he had nothing further to add to a pre-sentencing report that had been seen by the sheriff.

Drinking ‘no excuse’ for behaviour

Placing Cameron on a community payback order with a requirement that he take part in a domestic abuse programme, Sheriff Aitken said: “There is really no excuse for behaviour of this kind – drinking certainly isn’t an excuse for it.

“The Caledonian Men’s Programme is aimed at those who engage in domestic abuse. I think there is merit in that.”

He also made Cameron, of Culbo Road, Culbokie, subject of a non-harassment order, preventing him from approaching or contacting the woman for 12 months.