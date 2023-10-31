Fraserburgh man jailed after obtaining sick videos of toddlers being sexually abused

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Fraserburgh man jailed after obtaining sick videos of toddlers being sexually abused

Mark Duthie told police he had only been “curious” and experienced an “adrenaline rush” when he downloaded the material.

By Joanne Warnock
Mark Duthie was jailed for downloading child porn Picture shows; Mark Duthie. Peterhead Sheriff Court. 30/10/2023
Mark Duthie was jailed for downloading child porn Picture shows; Mark Duthie. Peterhead Sheriff Court. 30/10/2023

A Fraserburgh man has been jailed after admitting to downloading more than 10 hours of sickening videos and hundreds of indecent images – with some involving toddlers.

Mark Duthie, 42, pled guilty to the offences, claiming he had just been “curious” to see the images.

Fiscal depute Ruaridh McAllister told the court that Duthie’s house had been raided in November 2021 and police had seized his mobile phone, laptop and a tablet.

After searching through them, the police found hundreds of indecent images of children – some involving toddlers – and video footage with a total running time of 10 hours and 10 minutes.

Mr McAllister said that when Duthie was later interviewed by police he had told them he had only been “curious” and had experienced an “adrenaline rush” when he downloaded the material.

‘You are fuelling the global child abuse trade’

Duthie’s defence agent, Sam Milligan, told the court that this was his client’s first offence and he had a background of alcohol abuse and mental health issues.

He added: “He has had no further offending in the interim two-year period.”

Duthie was found to have downloaded the material between June 13 and November 27 2021.

Sheriff Craig Findlater pointed out that the “vast majority” of the material found had been Category A – that being the most offensive – and that there had been more than 10 hours of video footage.

He said: “This is a very serious offence. You are, by downloading this material, fuelling the global child abuse trade and the sexual abuse of children.

“There were more than 200 videos and 160 of the 1000 images found were Category A.

“In some of the images, the children involved were toddlers.”

He sentenced Duthie, of Maconochie Place, to 13 months in prison and added him to the sex offenders register.

Duthie showed no emotion as he was handcuffed and led away.

