Gaelic charity secures ‘home’ church for new cultural hub in Inverness city centre

The historic East Church in Inverness is to be taken over by a charity with plans to turn it into a major Gaelic cultural centre.

Cultarlann Inbhir Nis has reached an agreement in principle with the Church of Scotland to buy the historic building in Academy Street.

The property closed in March and was on the market for offers over £230,000.

The charity has set up a crowdfunding appeal to help the purchase and running costs.

Cultarlann Inbhir Nis believes the site is the ideal place for its plans for a “modern, vibrant Gaelic cultural centre”.

It says the East Church “feels like home” as it has a long association with Gaelic since its foundation in 1798.

Gaelic’s valuable contribution to Inverness and Highlands

Cultarlann Inbhir Nis chair Maggie Mulholland said: “This is incredible news for Gaelic language and culture in Inverness.

“We are extremely grateful to the 600 individuals who contributed to our crowdfunder campaigns.

“We are privileged to have been given the opportunity by the Church of Scotland and the East Church congregation to become custodians of this beautiful and historic building for the benefit of future generations.”

She said as well as individual donations, the campaign has been backed by Highlands and Islands Enterprise, Bòrd na Gàidhlig, Inverness Common Good Fund, the Architectural Heritage Fund and Enterprise Scotland.

“Quite simply, we wouldn’t be where we are today without their backing.

“Their support clearly demonstrates the valuable social and economic contribution that Gaelic language and culture makes to Inverness and the Highlands.”

“We still have plenty of hard work to do in the weeks, months, and years to come.

“But for the moment we are celebrating this important milestone, and we are grateful for the faith that hundreds of people have shown in what we are aiming to achieve.”

What is planned for the former church?

Cultarlann Inbhir Nis plans include a culture-themed café with Gaelic-speaking staff and a shop selling Gaelic books, cards, t-shirts and other merchandise.

There will also be an exhibition promoting the language, meeting rooms for learning and cultural activities and a venue for ceilidhs, concerts and other events.

A HIE spokesman added: “Gaelic is an important part of cultural, economic, and social life in the Highlands and Islands, so this is great news for Gaelic speakers and learners in Inverness as well as for visitors to the city.

“The Gaelic cultural centre, will provide a space where Gaelic speakers and learners of all ages can meet, enjoy, celebrate, and showcase every aspect of the language and culture, offering an authentic experience.

“We’re really pleased to support this project and we look forward to working with Cultarlann as it develops.”

Donald MacVicar, who was Session Clerk at the East Church, said it has a history going back 225 years and holds many memories for people in Inverness and beyond.

“For 60 years the church has held a tradition of holding Gaelic services to cater for the many fluent speakers in the congregation, a tradition that continued right up to lockdown.

“We are pleased to hear of the ambitions that Culturlann hold for the building.

“There is no doubt a cultural centre promoting the Gaelic language and traditions will be a real asset to the city and we wish the new owners well.”

It was revealed in January that the East Church was to close and its congregation united with Inshes Church.

It was among 13 buildings across Inverness and Nairn earmarked for closure by the Kirk as part of a cost-cutting exercise.

It followed a nationwide review following the 2021 General Assembly which called on each presbytery to become more effective.

Another church lost to the city centre

The Old High Church in the city centre, is also on the market with a number of groups vying to take it over.

This includes the Friends of the Old High, which is running its own fundraising appeal to buy the building, with a closing date for offers set for November 13.

The loss of the East Church and Old High has significantly reduced the Church’s historic presence in the centre of Inverness.

A Church of Scotland spokesman said: “We recognise that East Church and the nearby Old High Church, which is also for sale…will be of importance and value to many people in the local community, some of whom will have family connections to these churches going back several generations.

“However, Inverness Presbytery, as with other presbyteries across Scotland, is undergoing a period of transition to enable it to continue to serve the city and wider area.

“These changes will allow Inverness Presbytery to make the best use of limited resources in a sustainable and meaningful way.”

He said the Church will retain a presence in or near the city centre with its Ness Bank and Crown congregations.

The planning process will also create new opportunities as the city continues to grow, he said.

“The union of the Inshes and East Church is just one example of this, enabling us to be a vibrant part of a changing local community as new housing developments are completed, and create a platform for growth in the future.”